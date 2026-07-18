Pearls, but make them cool: The classic gem gets a 2026 makeover

Pearls are no longer reserved for single-strand necklaces and delicate studs. In 2026, the gemstone is being reimagined through baroque silhouettes, chunky chokers, mixed metals and sculptural settings.

(L-R) As seen on Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon, pearls are back but not as you know them (Instagram)

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The trend has appeared everywhere, from actor Bhumi Pednekar’s contemporary pearl looks and actor Aditi Rao Hydari’s understated styling to Schiaparelli’s sculptural runway creations and pearl accents in Manish Malhotra’s debut Paris Haute Couture Week collection. Styled with tailoring, denim, hoodies and eveningwear alike, pearls have become one of the year’s most versatile jewellery trends.

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Why pearls work now

{{^usCountry}} For a trend rooted in simplicity, pearls have found a place in fashion’s maximalist era. Celebrity fashion stylist Shraddha Lakhani says pearls offer impact without excess. “After years of maximalist dressing, the accessory dominating red carpets now is built on restraint - the pearl. It’s a loophole. You keep the volume through layered strands, baroque shapes and chunky settings, while the material still reads understated. Drama, without the noise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For a trend rooted in simplicity, pearls have found a place in fashion’s maximalist era. Celebrity fashion stylist Shraddha Lakhani says pearls offer impact without excess. “After years of maximalist dressing, the accessory dominating red carpets now is built on restraint - the pearl. It’s a loophole. You keep the volume through layered strands, baroque shapes and chunky settings, while the material still reads understated. Drama, without the noise.” {{/usCountry}}

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Celebrity fashion stylist Tejaswi Lal adds, “Rather than choosing between maximalism and quiet luxury, pearls sit comfortably between the two. Even traditional Indian jewellery is evolving. Instead of dominating a look, pearls are increasingly being woven into Polki and Kundan sets, adding softness to heavier designs while making heritage jewellery feel contemporary.”

Know your pearls

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Round pearls -Perfectly spherical with high lustre; a timeless choice for minimalist dressing

Baroque pearls - Irregular and sculptural. Their organic shapes have emerged as one of 2026’s defining pearl trends

Freshwater pearls - Versatile, widely available and relatively affordable, making them suitable for everyday wear

Akoya pearls - Known for their mirror-like lustre and uniform shape, they remain a classic choice

South Sea pearls - Larger pearls prized for their satin glow and natural size

Tahitian pearls - Available in darker shades from charcoal to peacock green, offering an alternative to classic white pearls

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How to style them

Lakhani shares the styling rules driving the trend:

Skip matching sets. Pair a pearl stud with a statement drop or wear asymmetrical earrings

Layer pearl strands with chunky gold or silver chains and necklaces of different lengths

Style pearls with T-shirts, denim, oversized shirts or sharp tailoring instead of saving them for formal occasions

Choose irregular baroque pearls for a more contemporary look

Experiment with pearl chokers, sculptural earrings and chunky settings instead of traditional strands

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Where to buy

Chandrani Pearls: Classic pearl necklaces, earrings, pendants and traditional sets from ₹465

Sri Krishna Pearls: Freshwater pearl jewellery and everyday strands from ₹1,000

Pandora: Freshwater pearl earrings, charms and necklaces from about ₹6,353

BlueStone: Contemporary pearl rings, earrings, pendants and necklaces from ₹8,204

Angara: Fine pearl studs, pendants, rings and bracelets from ₹32,000