Preity Zinta to Paris Hilton, celebs sparkle in silver and sequins: Here's how to style it

After a long era dominated by minimalist gold, celebrities are shifting the spotlight to cool-toned, metallic silver, making it a standout at red carpet galas and other events.

Celebrities are flaunting silver in stylish ways. (Instagram)

Actor Preity G Zinta exuded what she called a “glittery vibe” in a white-and-silver ensemble by British luxury brand Temperley London, earlier this month. She paired a soft, semi-sheer blouse with a sequinned skirt. With only a pair of diamond drops, she kept the accessories minimal.

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Preity G Zinta wore a skirt and a top with silver sequins for a recent event.

Businesswoman Paris Hilton sported a glitzy Gucci dress to Kering Foundation’s annual Caring for Women dinner in New York on Thursday. Sparkling like a disco ball with her statement silver clutch, the 45-year-old also reportedly served as the DJ at the star-studded after-party.

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Paris Hilton dazzles in a Gucci dress.

{{^usCountry}} At 81, Helen Mirren matched her signature silver mane with a dazzling Jenny Packham Dulcet gown to attend a London event on Thursday. While her dress commanded attention with its structured shoulder pads and head-to-toe silver sparkle, the actor kept the rest of her look pared back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 81, Helen Mirren matched her signature silver mane with a dazzling Jenny Packham Dulcet gown to attend a London event on Thursday. While her dress commanded attention with its structured shoulder pads and head-to-toe silver sparkle, the actor kept the rest of her look pared back. {{/usCountry}}

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Helen Mirren's glittering dress turned out to be a head-turner in London.

Shibani Akhtar Actor-singer Shibani Akhtar flaunted a striking, shimmering silver-grey sequinned gown from the label Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna in an Instagram post on Friday captioned, “90’s bitch”.

Shibani Dandekar kept the rest of her look simple while the silver dress sparkled.

How to style silver and sequins?

Keep it classic with neutral colours

Not every silver flatters in the same way. Choose the one that works with your look

Keep the shoes neutral, the accessories unsderstated, and let the dress take centre stage

Silver can work as a statement look or a subtle accent

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(Inputs by designer Varija Bajaj)