Preity Zinta to Paris Hilton, celebs sparkle in silver and sequins: Here's how to style it

After a long era dominated by minimalist gold, celebrities are shifting the spotlight to cool-toned, metallic silver, making it a standout at red carpet galas and other events.
Actor Preity G Zinta exuded what she called a “glittery vibe” in a white-and-silver ensemble by British luxury brand Temperley London, earlier this month. She paired a soft, semi-sheer blouse with a sequinned skirt. With only a pair of diamond drops, she kept the accessories minimal.
Businesswoman Paris Hilton sported a glitzy Gucci dress to Kering Foundation’s annual Caring for Women dinner in New York on Thursday. Sparkling like a disco ball with her statement silver clutch, the 45-year-old also reportedly served as the DJ at the star-studded after-party.
At 81, Helen Mirren matched her signature silver mane with a dazzling Jenny Packham Dulcet gown to attend a London event on Thursday. While her dress commanded attention with its structured shoulder pads and head-to-toe silver sparkle, the actor kept the rest of her look pared back.{{/usCountry}}
At 81, Helen Mirren matched her signature silver mane with a dazzling Jenny Packham Dulcet gown to attend a London event on Thursday. While her dress commanded attention with its structured shoulder pads and head-to-toe silver sparkle, the actor kept the rest of her look pared back.{{/usCountry}}
Shibani Akhtar Actor-singer Shibani Akhtar flaunted a striking, shimmering silver-grey sequinned gown from the label Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna in an Instagram post on Friday captioned, “90’s bitch”.
How to style silver and sequins?
- Keep it classic with neutral colours
- Not every silver flatters in the same way. Choose the one that works with your look
- Keep the shoes neutral, the accessories unsderstated, and let the dress take centre stage
- Silver can work as a statement look or a subtle accent
(Inputs by designer Varija Bajaj)