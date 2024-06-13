Radhikka Madan: If I try to follow somebody, I don’t enjoy it

From funky casuals to chic couture, Radhikka Madan likes to experiment with her fashion choices, and she inculcated this habit early on. “I always wore what I felt like wearing. I didn’t care about trends and felt very uncomfortable when I tried to be somebody else. Even now, if I try to follow somebody, I don’t enjoy it. I have different versions of myself which I try to express through fashion,” says the Pataakha girl. Radhikka ups the glamour quotient in an apple-red, jamdani silk saree from Asha Gautam. The luxurious saree showcases intricate floral motifs in real gold and silver zari, complemented by meenakari work. The designer will participate in FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend(Photographer: Vidhi Godha)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Radhikka Madan looks every inch the modern bride in a dupion lehenga, paired with an embroidered brocade blouse with a waist-tie and cascading crystals, from Anju Modi. The actor is styled with traditional polki matha patti, bangles and finger rings from Kishandas & Co. The designer will participate at the FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend to be held on August 3-4 at Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi (Photgrapher: Vidhi Godha)

Madan admits that Shiddat (2021) changed how her style was perceived, but it was unintentional. She insists, “I equally liked Sarika’s chashma in Angrezi Medium (2020) and Supri’s stole in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019). Shiddat got a lot of love, but the intention wasn’t to up the glamour quotient.” Yet, she admits that her look in the song Chitta, did become a trend: “My makeup artist got a lot of requests from brides to do the same look.”

Radhikka cuts an elegant figure in a powder pink lehenga embroidered with pearls, sequins and Swarovski crystals from Ruchika Hurria, paired with a sleeveless blouse with crystal and pearl embellishment. Her hair has been styled in middle-parted waves, making it perfect for an engagement and pre-wedding functions (Photographer: Vidhi Godha)

Her acting journey has also been as interesting as the 29-year-old shifted to films from TV and she admits, “It was relatively tougher, and it is like that for anyone coming from outside. I have been insecure, and I have seen things not work out, but I have had the patience to wait.”

The actor’s first film was MKDNH which took her to film festivals. "I didn’t even know what festivals were before as I was a hardcore commercial girl who grew up on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Andaz Apna Apna. It agitated me, but Vasan (Bala, director) sir, Vishal (Bhardwaj, filmmaker) sir and Homi (Adajania, director), they set the base for me. If not for them, I don’t know what my career graph would have been,” she asserts.

Embracing modernity with elegance, Radhikka looks arresting in a bottle green, pure silk saree with satin edges. Her WeaverStory saree is draped in the most alluring way, sans blouse, making the look uber-glam. Your cocktail look is sorted with this saree draping (Photographer: Vidhi Godha)

During this journey, Madan has had incidents where she has been put under the radar. Ask her how she pulled herself out of it and she says, “I won’t lie, there are days when I feel extremely low and there is self-doubt. There are days when you literally have to force yourself out of bed. It is extremely tough, but later you realise that period was a gift. After every such period, I realise my performance becomes more mature in whatever I do next as there is a lot more fire and zeal,” she says.

Last year, Madan got the Best Actress award at New York Film Festival for her upcoming film Sanaa, and it opened her up to newer things. “It reinstils the faith in your craft and gives you a new perspective. Now when I act, I see a film in its entirety. It’s not just about me and my craft,” she says, adding that Sanaa has “changed me as a human and as an actor”.

The actor unleashes her playful side in a ruffled saree from Karishma Deepa Sondhi, paired with a cold shoulder blouse, embellished with crystals and stones. The tassels on the sleeves add to the drama of the outfit. A pearl choker rounds off her look(Photographer: Vidhi Godha)

Madan has Sarfira releasing next month opposite actor Akshay Kumar, and it still feels surreal to her. “Sometimes it’s hard to believe it’s happening. I have to keep reminding myself as it doesn’t sink in. I am waiting for the trailer to come out and I am sure when it does, I will be balling,” she says, adding that while the hunger to prove herself drives her, it also keeps her from acknowledging her efforts. “My parents and friends tell me that I should be proud of myself, but I keep thinking about what more I can do. That drive takes over any other feeling. I know that I need to balance it out, but I don’t do that. Hopefully, I’ll soon be able to do that,” she admits.

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: SHARA ASHRAF PRAYAG

PHOTOGRAPHER: VIDHI GODHA

STYLIST: NIDHI AGARWAL

ASSISTANT STYLIST: PAVITRA KHANDELWAL AND SAKSHI SARDAA

MAKEUP: RITIKA VATS HAIRSTYLIST: SHIVANI SHETTYE

PRODUCTION: AKASH BHATNAGAR

LOCATION: RADISSON BLU MUMBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

RADHIKKA’S PUBLICISTS: IDHYAH MEDIA, SANCHITA TRIVEDI