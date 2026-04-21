Ralph Lauren's Bandhani skirt row puts spotlight on fashion’s credit problem

Global luxury brands have long drawn from Indian design traditions, often without acknowledging where those ideas come from. The latest flashpoint? A Bandhani-inspired skirt by Ralph Lauren, listed online simply as a ‘Print Cotton Wrap Skirt,’ with no mention of its Indian roots. It quickly went viral, with Indians calling out the brand across social media. A viral moment brings the spotlight back on uncredited Indian designs. (Credits: Instagram) One user said, "Seriously? Printed fabric instead of the original hand tie and dye, priced at a luxury price point, and no acknowledgement to the origin of the craft or the craftsmen! Inspiration is great, but this is just becoming frustrating at this point." A second user commented, "Once a thief, always a thief." A third user wrote, "Fashion industry seems to be running on a copy paste mechanism."

The reaction was quick and pointed, with users pushing back against what they see as a recurring pattern. Time and again, similar moments have surfaced across global runways and collections. Here’s a quick lowdown. Ralph Lauren

At Paris Fashion Week in March, Ralph Lauren drew scrutiny after models wore jhumka-style earrings, labelled simply as 'authentic vintage accessories.' Prada

In 2025, Prada found itself at the centre of backlash after showcasing sandals that closely resembled Kolhapuri chappals without giving any credit to their origins. The acknowledgement only came after mounting online criticism. Dior

Mukaish work overcoat by Dior on the runway. (Credits: Instagram)

Dior drew flak for a ₹1.6 crore overcoat featuring intricate mukaish work from Lucknow, presented without any reference to the craft or the artisans behind it. Dolce & Gabbana

The Dolce & Gabbana Trevi Fountain bag was featured on the SS2025 Alta Moda runway. (Credits: Instagram)

Dolce & Gabbana sparked conversation with their Alta Moda Collection 2025's Trevi Fountain-inspired bag that bore a striking resemblance to traditional carved wooden boxes from Kashmir and Saharanpur.