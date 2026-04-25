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Rihanna’s glittering haathphool moment steals the spotlight in Mumbai

Rihanna's sculptural Mugler look gets a striking Indian edge with a classic haathphool. 

Updated on: Apr 25, 2026 05:29 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pop icon Rihanna doesn’t do low-key, and Mumbai got the full force of her fashion instinct this week. In town for the India launch of her beauty brand, the singer and entrepreneur stepped out in a striking chartreuse look from Mugler. In a sea of safe pastels, Rihanna chose a bold colour that was sharp, saturated, and impossible to ignore. But what really got everyone talking was the glittering haathphool that gave a desi twist to her OOTD.

Decoding Rihanna's haathphool moment

Rihanna wears a diamond-encrusted haathphool by Manish Malhotra.

Rihanna paired her ensemble with a signature haathphool by Manish Malhotra, giving the outfit a distinctly Indian edge. Crafted in white gold and set with uncut diamonds, the detachable piece was intricate yet strong as it caught the light with every move. She reworked the traditional hand ornament into something sculptural and fashion-forward. Malhotra later shared the look on Instagram. He wrote, "The global icon Rihanna (@badgalriri) stuns in our Signature MM Haathphool."

Take a look here.

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Rihanna’s glittering haathphool moment steals the spotlight in Mumbai
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