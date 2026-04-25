Rihanna’s glittering haathphool moment steals the spotlight in Mumbai

Pop icon Rihanna doesn’t do low-key, and Mumbai got the full force of her fashion instinct this week. In town for the India launch of her beauty brand, the singer and entrepreneur stepped out in a striking chartreuse look from Mugler. In a sea of safe pastels, Rihanna chose a bold colour that was sharp, saturated, and impossible to ignore. But what really got everyone talking was the glittering haathphool that gave a desi twist to her OOTD.

Decoding Rihanna's haathphool moment

Rihanna wears a diamond-encrusted haathphool by Manish Malhotra.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rihanna paired her ensemble with a signature haathphool by Manish Malhotra, giving the outfit a distinctly Indian edge. Crafted in white gold and set with uncut diamonds, the detachable piece was intricate yet strong as it caught the light with every move. She reworked the traditional hand ornament into something sculptural and fashion-forward. Malhotra later shared the look on Instagram. He wrote, "The global icon Rihanna (@badgalriri) stuns in our Signature MM Haathphool."

Take a look here.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For her outfit, Rihanna picked a vibrant look from Miguel Castro Freitas’ Fall/Winter 2026 collection for Mugler. She picked a flowing mock-neck top paired with a flared, ankle-length leather skirt, finished with matching asymmetrical heels. Styled together, the look struck that sweet spot between global high fashion and rooted detail, with the haathphool doing exactly what great jewellery should -owning the moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For her outfit, Rihanna picked a vibrant look from Miguel Castro Freitas’ Fall/Winter 2026 collection for Mugler. She picked a flowing mock-neck top paired with a flared, ankle-length leather skirt, finished with matching asymmetrical heels. Styled together, the look struck that sweet spot between global high fashion and rooted detail, with the haathphool doing exactly what great jewellery should -owning the moment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} (Written by Snigdha Oreya) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Written by Snigdha Oreya) {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON