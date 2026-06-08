Runways to fields: Fashion enters the game, again

Luxury fashion’s relationship with sport has moved far beyond logos on jerseys. Today, brands are engaging at every level — from Louis Vuitton partnering with the Monaco Grand Prix and creating exclusive experiences around the race, to Gucci becoming title partner of the Alpine Formula 1 team and reshaping its visual identity. In basketball, Balenciaga has teamed up with the NBA to create fashion collections inspired by the sport. We speak to industry experts to decode the cultural, commercial and creative forces driving this rapidly evolving crossover.

Why is fashion merging with sports?

Fashion is no longer content sitting on the bleachers.

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In an increasingly fragmented digital landscape, sport offers brands something rare: live, unscripted moments that audiences are emotionally invested in. Fashion designer Ashna Vaswani shares, “Luxury fashion and sport are intersecting so strongly today because both industries understand the power of culture, community and visibility.” Fashion designer Sahil Kochhar adds, “Each match offers a stage with a guaranteed audience. While fashion organises itself around a singular event, sport offers that rhythm at a scale the runway alone cannot.”

LV x Monaco Grand Prix: Luxury laps ahead

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{{^usCountry}} In June, French luxury brand Louis Vuitton stepped in as title partner of the annual Formula One motor racing event, Grand Prix de Monaco, for the sixth time. At the centre of it all remains one of fashion’s most recognisable sporting symbols: the bespoke Monaco Grand Prix Trophy Trunk. Beyond the chequered flag, the brand’s presence extends across the city, from trackside signage and its signature Damier Azur motif to special retail windows and a limited-edition capsule collection. Vuitton is also offering curated experiences for high-value clients, including access to the newly launched Orient Express Corinthian yacht. Additionally, the house has unveiled its first Monaco City Guide. Gucci x Alpine: Fashion takes the wheel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In June, French luxury brand Louis Vuitton stepped in as title partner of the annual Formula One motor racing event, Grand Prix de Monaco, for the sixth time. At the centre of it all remains one of fashion’s most recognisable sporting symbols: the bespoke Monaco Grand Prix Trophy Trunk. Beyond the chequered flag, the brand’s presence extends across the city, from trackside signage and its signature Damier Azur motif to special retail windows and a limited-edition capsule collection. Vuitton is also offering curated experiences for high-value clients, including access to the newly launched Orient Express Corinthian yacht. Additionally, the house has unveiled its first Monaco City Guide. Gucci x Alpine: Fashion takes the wheel {{/usCountry}}

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From the 2027 season, the Alpine F1 team will rebrand as the Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team. This is the first time the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci is entering F1. Alongside the name change, a complete visual overhaul is expected, with a black-and-gold livery replacing Alpine’s current palette, accompanied by bespoke paddock uniforms, travel kits and performance gear designed by Gucci. At the heart of the collaboration is Gucci Racing, a new platform that extends into lifestyle, product and experiential offerings.

Balenciaga x NBA: Where fashion owns the court

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Announced under luxury fashion house Balenciaga’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli in January this year, the limited-edition Balenciaga x NBA capsule merges high fashion with basketball-inspired streetwear. The collection spans oversized, colour-blocked apparel — from leather varsity and coach jackets to hoodies, T-shirts and Japanese denim track pants. Accessories including branded socks and bags, along with footwear such as shearling slides and sport-driven sneakers, are also part of the drop. Visually, the collection leans into a bold palette of electric blue, scarlet and white, echoing the NBA logo.

FIFA: Rewriting the language of team style

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Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is set to begin on June 11, football’s relationship with fashion is being redefined at the level of identity. Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe’s partnership with Spain’s national football teams, for instance, focuses on bespoke travel wardrobes, extending the team’s visual identity beyond the field. Similarly, French fashion house Jacquemus has teamed up with Nike and the French Football Federation (FFF) to create a lifestyle and pre-match collection for the France national team ahead of the tournament.

Tennis: The quiet language of luxury

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Tennis remains one of the most seamless intersections between sport and luxury, largely because the two have long shared a common visual and cultural language. This relationship is particularly visible at the French Open. Heritage brands gravitate towards the tournament, drawn by its refined aesthetic and global prestige. The event’s official platform features curated merchandise from labels such as Lacoste, Carré Blanc, Delsey, Wilson, Lancel and J.M. Weston, spanning apparel, accessories and travel goods. Ahead of the tournament, Lacoste’s The Run campaign and Le Club Lacoste rooftop activation reimagine tennis as both a story and an experience beyond the court.

Is a similar shift possible in India?

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“We are still in the early stages, but India is moving toward a strong fashion-sport ecosystem,” says Ashna Vaswani, adding, “Younger audiences are aware of global fashion and cultural trends, and they love seeing fashion merge with sport and entertainment. The opportunity now is to create something that feels authentic to our own cultural identity.” The challenge, then, is to move beyond uniforms and endorsements towards a more layered expression of style.

Cricket, in particular, carries immense cultural and emotional capital but has yet to be fully explored as a fashion platform. “The goal is not to dress cricketers in existing luxury but to construct a design language native to the sport and to this country, one that reads cricketers as figures of style and influence in their own right. For an Indian designer, that is among the most significant territories left to build, and it remains almost entirely open,” says Sahil Kochhar.

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