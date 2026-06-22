The French-girl fringe is summer’s trendiest hair update; here's everything you need to know

Much like “The Rachel” in the ’90s, inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s iconic haircut on Friends, Off Campus has sparked its own hair phenomenon: “The Allie”. While viewers are obsessing over Mika Abdalla’s character on screen, many are equally captivated by her soft, effortless fringe. Across social media, fans are documenting their transformations with Allie-inspired haircuts, sharing tutorials and styling tips that have racked up thousands of likes. The surge of interest has turned Abdalla’s French-girl fringe into one of the most sought-after haircut trends of the summer. Instagram and other social media platforms are flooded with tutorials, DIY home-cutting videos, and before-and-afters. Celebrity stylists report that the cut is highly popular because it flatters almost all face shapes and wavy or curly hair textures.

What is the “Allie cut”?

The French girl fringe

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Unlike blunt bangs, Allie’s haircut centres on the French-girl fringe, which is all about softness and movement. It features wispy, textured pieces that skim the eyebrows and blend seamlessly into longer face-framing layers. The result is flattering, effortless and versatile, adding shape around the face while still feeling relaxed. Another reason for its popularity is that it grows out gracefully, making it far less intimidating than traditional bangs.

What should you ask your stylist for?

According to Chrysanne D’sa, Style Director at BBlunt Salon, Pali Hill, communication is key when requesting the look.

“A soft, wispy fringe that sits around eyebrow level, with longer pieces at the sides that blend seamlessly into the rest of the haircut,” she says. Texture and movement are essential, rather than a blunt, heavy line. The fringe should also be versatile enough to wear parted in the middle or swept slightly to one side, paired with face-framing layers around the cheekbones. D’sa also recommends carrying reference photos to your appointment, especially if Mika Abdalla’s fringe is your inspiration.

Can you trim it at home?

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{{^usCountry}} While D’sa advises getting the initial shape cut professionally, minor maintenance can be done at home. Always trim dry hair, use professional haircutting scissors and cut conservatively. Instead of cutting straight across, point-cut vertically into the ends to maintain softness and texture. Leaving the outer corners slightly longer will help preserve the signature French-inspired shape. How do you style it? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While D’sa advises getting the initial shape cut professionally, minor maintenance can be done at home. Always trim dry hair, use professional haircutting scissors and cut conservatively. Instead of cutting straight across, point-cut vertically into the ends to maintain softness and texture. Leaving the outer corners slightly longer will help preserve the signature French-inspired shape. How do you style it? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of the biggest appeals of the French-girl fringe is its ease. Blow-dry the fringe side to side while damp to remove strong partings, then use your fingers or a small round brush to create a gentle bend. Finish with a lightweight texturising spray or dry shampoo for movement. For a more effortless look, let the fringe air-dry partially and embrace its natural texture. As D’sa notes, the secret is not to over-style it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the biggest appeals of the French-girl fringe is its ease. Blow-dry the fringe side to side while damp to remove strong partings, then use your fingers or a small round brush to create a gentle bend. Finish with a lightweight texturising spray or dry shampoo for movement. For a more effortless look, let the fringe air-dry partially and embrace its natural texture. As D’sa notes, the secret is not to over-style it. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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