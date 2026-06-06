Tiffany blue is this summer's ‘IT’ shade

There are colours, and then there is Tiffany blue. Chosen in the 19th century by Charles Lewis Tiffany for Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book catalogue, the shade has long outgrown its origins. Instantly recognisable yet easy to wear, it sits somewhere between soft and statement. This summer, it returns to the spotlight once again, leading a broader blue-green revival.

Tailoring the shade

Tiffany blue returns this summer, leading a wider blue-green palette across fashion, jewellery and beauty.

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If it feels like Tiffany blue never really went away, that’s because it didn’t. “There’s something about Tiffany blue that never really left; it just waited,” says celebrity stylist Shraddha Lakhani. “This season, it’s returned with a confidence that feels less nostalgic and more now.”

While Tiffany blue remains the most recognisable shade, it is part of a wider blue-green family, from mint and aquamarine to turquoise, that has been making a strong showing across fashion.

“On the style front, Tiffany blue is doing something interesting: it’s dressing up,” says Lakhani. “This season, the shade has a quiet luxury energy that feels completely in step with where fashion’s head is right now.”

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{{^usCountry}} The colour continues to appear on major runways. At the 2026 Met Gala, singer Tyla wore a turquoise Valentino look by Alessandro Michele, while Carolina Herrera’s latest collection paired terracotta red with bright Tiffany blue in bold colour-blocked ensembles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The colour continues to appear on major runways. At the 2026 Met Gala, singer Tyla wore a turquoise Valentino look by Alessandro Michele, while Carolina Herrera’s latest collection paired terracotta red with bright Tiffany blue in bold colour-blocked ensembles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A jewel-toned shift {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A jewel-toned shift {{/usCountry}}

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The colour’s elevated appeal is also visible in jewellery. At Dior’s latest Diorissima high jewellery collection, unveiled last month, creative director Victoire de Castellane explored floral, aquatic and celestial motifs through turquoise and aquamarine tones within the Tiffany-blue spectrum. Opal-set clouds, star motifs and sun-inspired designs added a softer interpretation of the palette, paired with diamonds and warm yellow hues.

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The colour spectrum has also been making appearances on the red carpet. At the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, celebrities including Preston Northrop, Hannah White and Alison Victoria incorporated the shade through jewellery, neckties and western-inspired accessories.

Beauty’s pool-blue moment

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The trend is not limited to clothing. Actor Florence Pugh aquatic eye makeup captures the mood of the season, while actor Kriti Sanon paired an emerald green mini dress with bold blue eye makeup. Meanwhile, Chanel spotlighted the trend in its summer beauty collection, pairing barely-there skin with vibrant turquoise nails. Ananya Panday also embraced the shade, showing off a Tiffany-blue pedicure in recent photos.

How to wear tiffany blue this summer

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Stylist Vikram Seth suggests a few handy tips.

Keep the base neutral: Pair Tiffany blue with white, ivory, beige or soft grey.

Add a metallic accent: Gold or silver jewellery, shoes or a bag can elevate the look.

Let one piece stand out: A blazer, dress, bag or pair of heels in Tiffany blue is enough.

Try it in streetwear: Hoodies, sneakers and co-ords make the shade easy to wear.

Layer similar tones: Pair Tiffany blue with mint or turquoise for a tonal look.

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