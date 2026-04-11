Track pants, but make it summer-ready

This summer, getting dressed is all about prioritising comfort. And nothing captures chic comfort style like a good pair of track pants. Striped or sporty track pants, in particular, are stepping out of the gym and into everyday wardrobes, offering a breezy, light alternative to denim. Easy to style and even easier to wear, they’re quickly becoming the season’s most versatile staple. The style has been spotted on celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kajol and Sonam Bajwa, to name a few.

How celebs are styling track pants this summer

Easy to style and even easier to wear, track pants quickly becoming the season’s most versatile staple.

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At the airport with Nysa Devgn, Kajol made a strong case for coordinated dressing in a brown co-ord set. Her striped track pants, worn with a matching sweatshirt and clean white sneakers, struck that sweet spot between comfort and polish.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking a slightly sharper route, Alia Bhatt, spotted with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor, styled sand-toned track pants from Free People with a checkered jacket. This simple switch instantly elevated the look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a slightly sharper route, Alia Bhatt, spotted with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor, styled sand-toned track pants from Free People with a checkered jacket. This simple switch instantly elevated the look. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rina Dhaka says, “Track pants have always had cultural currency. They first came into focus with Juicy Couture and gradually filtered into the mainstream." Dhaka continued, "What’s evolving now is the way they’re being styled. Track pants have always been it — but today, they feel more elevated than ever." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rina Dhaka says, “Track pants have always had cultural currency. They first came into focus with Juicy Couture and gradually filtered into the mainstream." Dhaka continued, "What’s evolving now is the way they’re being styled. Track pants have always been it — but today, they feel more elevated than ever." {{/usCountry}}

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Hopping on to the trend, Sonam Bajwa kept things easy in black striped track pants, a tank top, and a hoodie. Her comfort-chic look was the ultimate off-duty formula.

Internationally, Aubrey Plaza took things a notch higher. She flaunted her maternity style as she stepped out in New York City in a pair of relaxed grey sweatpants, paired with an oversized navy coat and chunky sneakers. Kim Kardashian was also seen wearing black track pants when she shared pictures on Instagram from her recent Japan trip.

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Kim Kardashian with her kids and sister Khloe Kardashian in Japan. (Credits: Instagram)

How to style track pants for a stylish AM to PM look

Priyanka Sahni, a freelance fashion stylist based out of Mumbai, shares how you can elevate this style.

Think beyond basics- Track pants no longer need to be confined to simple cotton styles. Experiment with richer fabrics or structured knits to instantly upgrade the silhouette.

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Co-ords are key - Matching sets lend a sense of cohesion, making even the most relaxed fits appear intentional and put-together.

Layer intentionally - Swap predictable sweatshirts for jackets, trenches, shirts, or even blazers. Add accessories such as belts, chunky bangles, or a statement sneaker for some depth and contrast.

Balance proportions - If the pants are relaxed, consider a fitted or cropped top. Alternatively, go oversized but keep the colour palette tight to avoid looking unstructured.

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