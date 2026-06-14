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Undercover boss! Marc Jacobs goes unnoticed in his own store

While travelling through an airport, the legendary designer decided to pop into one of his own Marc Jacobs boutiques

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 01:59 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Fashion billionaire Marc Jacobs recently proved he can blend right into a crowd. While travelling through an airport, the legendary designer decided to pop into one of his own Marc Jacobs boutiques.

Legendary designer decided to pop into one of his own Marc Jacobs boutiques(Photo: X)

The twist? The sales assistant on duty had absolutely no clue who he was!

Instead of getting offended, Jacobs found the mix-up hilarious. He pulled out his phone and filmed the entire interaction for TikTok, joking, "Let's see if we can go the whole way without her realising." He politely browsed the bags while she gave him her standard sales pitch.

 
designer marc jacobs tiktok
Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Undercover boss! Marc Jacobs goes unnoticed in his own store
Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Undercover boss! Marc Jacobs goes unnoticed in his own store
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