Vidhi Singhania named Most Stylish Handloom Revivalist at Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2026

On August 2, Vidhi Singhania received the ‘Hindustan Times Most Stylish Handloom Revivalist’ award at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2026, in partnership with India Sotheby’s International Realty, for her contribution to preserving and promoting India’s rich handloom heritage. For over two decades, Vidhi Singhania has worked closely with India’s handloom communities, bringing contemporary design sensibilities to traditional Kota and Banarasi weaves. Known for her intricate detailing and rich textures, her couture celebrates the craftsmanship behind every textile. In a personal tribute to the artisans, she names her designs after their wives and daughters.

Vidhi Singhania awarded Most Stylist Heritage Artist at HT Most Stylist Awards (centre)

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Singhania’s journey began with Kota weavers, at a time when there were few avenues to shop for the region’s textiles. Her design ideas, combined with the karigars’ weaving skills, gave rise to what she describes as “artistic Kota”. Her approach has centred on keeping looms active year-round, while working with artisans on colour, design and quality to sustain the craft.

Her work later expanded to Varanasi, where she began working with Kataan silks, satins, Gheecha, Koras, organza and georgette. Her detailed craftsmanship transforms these traditional textiles into heirloom pieces designed to be passed down through generations.

A recipient of the International Women’s Entrepreneurial (IWEC) Awards 2008, bestowed by Indian Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCIFLO) & Manhattan Chamber of Commerce (MCC), in 2016, Vidhi Singhania received The Sunday Standard Devi Award 2016 & the CNBC - TV18’s True Legends Award 2016, for her unconditional and unparalleled endeavors in the revival, protection & conservation of India’s Art & Heritage. She was also the Costume Designer for Devika Bhise playing the Lead Role of Rani Lakshmibai in the 2019 Foreign Production, The Warrior Queen of Jhansi.

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{{^usCountry}} A veteran member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), she has further been a distinguished panellist in many forums discussing the Indian Handloom Sector. She is also a Board Member of the Art & Culture Committee, Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Her flagship store in Defence Colony, New Delhi, promises an exceptionally rare collection of lavish weaves, ensembles & accessories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A veteran member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), she has further been a distinguished panellist in many forums discussing the Indian Handloom Sector. She is also a Board Member of the Art & Culture Committee, Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Her flagship store in Defence Colony, New Delhi, promises an exceptionally rare collection of lavish weaves, ensembles & accessories. {{/usCountry}}

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For Singhania, handloom is more than fashion — it is a livelihood and a living cultural legacy. She works with a network of around 1,000–1,200 weavers and master weavers, many of whom have built their own weaving communities over the years. Her larger goal is to keep their looms running, strengthen their skills and create sustained demand for Indian textiles. “Made in India”, she believes, is embodied in the country’s handloom traditions, crafts with generations of knowledge woven into every piece.

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In an attempt to do her own part, she has a total of about 1000-1200 weavers, master weavers who have 100-150 weavers with them. However, this is still just a drop in the ocean. A single design collection, a single reach-out, would be futile and would not help the weavers sustain themselves in this competitive world. The weavers' looms must be kept busy throughout the year. Many weavers whom she started with have now themselves become master weavers. She feels blessed to have had the opportunity to see them and their families grow, and their lives transition.