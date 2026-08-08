What makes India’s tribal weaves timeless? Delhi’s craft community weighs in

The sense of curiosity was palpable in a room filled with designers, craft practitioners and textile enthusiasts who gathered on August 7 to celebrate the richness of India’s tribal weaving traditions. Organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in association with TRIFED at the RISA Flagship Store in Delhi, the event marked the 12th National Handloom Day with a lively discussion on the country’s diverse tribal weaves.

Jaya Jaitly with Ranjana Chopra, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs

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Inaugurated by Ranjana Chopra, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the event highlighted the need for stronger market linkages and sustainable livelihoods for tribal communities. TRIFED Managing Director M. Rajamurugan said RISA aims to position tribal textiles and crafts as premium offerings by combining authenticity, quality and contemporary design.

The panel, “What Makes Tribal Weaves Timeless?”, brought together craft revivalist Jaya Jaitly, designer Anju Modi, textile artist Gaurang Shah, Akaaro founder Gaurav Jai Gupta and Save the Loom founder Ramesh Menon, moderated by Asha Baxi. The discussion explored preserving traditional knowledge while creating contemporary design and market opportunities. The showcase further featured GI-tagged Kotpad cotton, Tussar, Eri and Muga silk, Toda and Dongria embroidery, alongside designer collections, Warli and Gond art demonstrations, and a felicitation of tribal master artisans.

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