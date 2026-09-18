Why ghungroo hair accessories are big this season

If you are looking to amp up a basic hairstyle this festive season, take a cue from actor Shanaya Kapoor. She recently turned heads during Ganpati celebrations by weaving countless ghungroos into her hair.

The trend is gaining popularity on social media, with videos under the #ghungroo hashtag surpassing 1.5 million views as beauty creators show off their own hair moments (Photo: Instagram)

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The trend is gaining popularity on social media, with videos under the #ghungroo hashtag surpassing 1.5 million views as beauty creators show off their own hair moments.

Experts are calling it, and we agree: tinkling hair accessories are about to be a big hit on every Garba floor and at weddings this season.

“That subtle jingle every time you move brings such a fun, energetic vibe to your look—it’s practically made for Dandiya nights,” shares makeup and hair artist Tejasvini Chander Kapoor.

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{{^usCountry}} “You can easily snag these accessories online for super cheap or even whip them up at home. They add instant movement, texture, and a touch of drama to a simple messy bun or classic braid. It’s an effortless way to turn a basic five-minute hairdo into something seriously chic and cool," she shares. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You can easily snag these accessories online for super cheap or even whip them up at home. They add instant movement, texture, and a touch of drama to a simple messy bun or classic braid. It’s an effortless way to turn a basic five-minute hairdo into something seriously chic and cool," she shares. {{/usCountry}}

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This nostalgic detail is also getting a major modern upgrade for upcoming wedding festivities.

Hair and makeup expert Harveen Kathuria notes, “Ghungroo hairpins were huge in '80s wedding styling—brides and bridesmaids always wore them as fixed borders around their judas and buns."

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Artist adds, "What’s changed now is the placement; they are being scattered freely through open hair, braids, or half-up styles. It feels so much lighter, younger, and less predictable. They’re perfect for Mehendi, Haldi, or Sangeet functions, but the key is keeping the pieces delicate so the look stays clean instead of overly busy.”

How to DIY at home

Prep the base: Start by styling your hair into your preferred base, such as a sleek braid, a neat bun, or half-up waves.

Anchor the charms: Take small sections of ghungroo strings or individual bell charms and anchor them near the root using bobby pins or U-pins.

Weave or wrap: If you are braiding, weave a ghungroo strand along with your hair sections. For a bun, wrap a ghungroo parandi or chain around the base.

Secure in place: Use extra pins to ensure the weight of the ghungroos is evenly distributed and firmly set, then finish with a light-hold hairspray.

Where to buy

Basic Hairpins Paired with Ghungroos: Available on Amazon for ₹ 250

250 Ghungroo Parandi Chain Hair Extension Tassel: Pearls and Twirls on Amazon for ₹ 399

399 Ghungroo Hair Accessory: Lufii for ₹ 77

77 Ghungroo Silver Oxidised Bun Stick: Teejh (on sale for ₹ 1,359)

1,359) Ghungroo Glam Mirror Parandi (Black & Multi): Taana Baana for ₹ 2,100

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