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World Art Day: From knitting to gardening: Gen Z finds calm in grandma hobbies

On World Art Day (April 15), here’s a look at how youngsters is turning to knitting, gardening, and creating in their down time

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 01:39 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Unplugging from the demands of constant digital availability, youngsters are consciously leaving their phones in their free time for ‘old-school’ hobbies. Instead of doom-scrolling on social media, they are picking activities such as knitting, gardening, baking, and even doing puzzles.

Gen Z finds calm in grandma hobbies(shutterstock)

On World Art Day, we explore this trend of ‘grandma hobbies’ - slow, hands-on activities to wind down, de-stress, and be more present.

Green flag alert

While the digital world offers instant dopamine, it often leaves users depleted. Dr Neha Patel, clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, views this shift toward traditional crafts as a major “green flag”: “Nothing is harder when we have lost the virtue of patience and need immediate gratification. Because when it doesn’t happen, anxiety soars... I meet many Gen Z people who came saying, ‘It was getting too much’.”

She cites the case of a 23-year-old who took up “bedazzling”, decorating vases and stoles just as previous generations did. The true victory? They recently admitted, “I am bedazzling, and I don’t even post it anymore!”

Regulating the body

In Pune, corporate intern Mohd Husain traded his “wretched” competitive computer games for horticulture, reviving his grandfather’s ancestral garden. “I needed to slow down,” he admits, adding, “Now, I am on the verge of bringing alive that old dead garden with the help of my siblings.”

The digital paradox

Does posting a photo of a handmade ceramic bowl negate the “offline” benefits? Not necessarily. Experts suggest that for Gen Z, the digital and physical worlds are inextricably linked. Dr Jain adds, “The activity is immersive, mindful, and personal. So the experience is what makes it still valuable. It introduces an element of visibility and validation, which could be a concern if it is a constant need. Living in a digitally dominating, noisy world, hobbies help them feel grounded.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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