World Art Day: From knitting to gardening: Gen Z finds calm in grandma hobbies

Unplugging from the demands of constant digital availability, youngsters are consciously leaving their phones in their free time for ‘old-school’ hobbies. Instead of doom-scrolling on social media, they are picking activities such as knitting, gardening, baking, and even doing puzzles.

Gen Z finds calm in grandma hobbies(shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On World Art Day, we explore this trend of ‘grandma hobbies’ - slow, hands-on activities to wind down, de-stress, and be more present.

Green flag alert

While the digital world offers instant dopamine, it often leaves users depleted. Dr Neha Patel, clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, views this shift toward traditional crafts as a major “green flag”: “Nothing is harder when we have lost the virtue of patience and need immediate gratification. Because when it doesn’t happen, anxiety soars... I meet many Gen Z people who came saying, ‘It was getting too much’.”

She cites the case of a 23-year-old who took up “bedazzling”, decorating vases and stoles just as previous generations did. The true victory? They recently admitted, “I am bedazzling, and I don’t even post it anymore!”

Regulating the body

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Beyond aesthetics, the appeal of these hobbies is biological, since creative manual labour acts as a physiological reset. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond aesthetics, the appeal of these hobbies is biological, since creative manual labour acts as a physiological reset. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Psychotherapist and relationship expert Namrata Jain explains that working with one’s hands facilitates “bottom-up regulation”: “When a person is making something with their hands and there is repetitive and creative engagement, the body begins to not just relax but also regulate. There is more presence of mind. The calm is experienced first in the body, then in the thoughts.” A necessary reset {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Psychotherapist and relationship expert Namrata Jain explains that working with one’s hands facilitates “bottom-up regulation”: “When a person is making something with their hands and there is repetitive and creative engagement, the body begins to not just relax but also regulate. There is more presence of mind. The calm is experienced first in the body, then in the thoughts.” A necessary reset {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For many youngsters, the move toward art was born out of necessity. Varnika Dhawan Varghiya, a BA (Hons) Political Science student at Delhi University, was struggling with her circadian rhythm before turning to tie-and-dye and bonsai-keeping. “I didn’t realise the problem until I became an insomniac and just couldn’t keep away from my mobile at any time of the day. Creating things was a game-changer,” she shares. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many youngsters, the move toward art was born out of necessity. Varnika Dhawan Varghiya, a BA (Hons) Political Science student at Delhi University, was struggling with her circadian rhythm before turning to tie-and-dye and bonsai-keeping. “I didn’t realise the problem until I became an insomniac and just couldn’t keep away from my mobile at any time of the day. Creating things was a game-changer,” she shares. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Pune, corporate intern Mohd Husain traded his “wretched” competitive computer games for horticulture, reviving his grandfather’s ancestral garden. “I needed to slow down,” he admits, adding, “Now, I am on the verge of bringing alive that old dead garden with the help of my siblings.”

The digital paradox

Does posting a photo of a handmade ceramic bowl negate the “offline” benefits? Not necessarily. Experts suggest that for Gen Z, the digital and physical worlds are inextricably linked. Dr Jain adds, “The activity is immersive, mindful, and personal. So the experience is what makes it still valuable. It introduces an element of visibility and validation, which could be a concern if it is a constant need. Living in a digitally dominating, noisy world, hobbies help them feel grounded.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

htcity fashion See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON