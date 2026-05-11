Y2K's frosted makeup gets an upgrade in 2026

In the past few years, glitter took a back seat with makeup conversations shifting towards fresh skin, minimal eyes and just barely there gloss. With Gen Z embracing colour and rebelling against all set codes of makeup, the Y2K style frosted and shimmery makeup is coming back. Once known for icy blue shadows and high-shine lips, frosted makeup in recent times is softer and more subtle.

From Euphoria to the Met Gala, frost is everywhere. (Credits: Instagram)

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But what is it? Think of this as the frozen or glassy look. It uses chilly colours like light blue, purple, silver, and shiny white to make your skin, eyes, and lips look bright, glowing, and almost wet. Beauty and skincare expert, Richa Agarwal explains, “It’s not about shine for the sake of it. Frost gives you that cool, glassy sheen that feels more elevated than glitter.”

Frost then vs now

In the early 2000s, frosted makeup often meant a full metallic wash across the lids, like Paris Hilton's famous silver eyeshadow look. Today, this trend is all about continuity to bring out a softer more blended glow that ties the whole look together.

On the runway, this idea came into focus at Chanel's Cruise 2026/27 show in Biarritz, France, in April, where pearlescent slon and light-catching textures mirrored the collection's mermaid glam' direction. For instance, makeup artist Lucia Pieroni created dewy glossy eye looks with a unique, whimsical eye detail: feathered lids.

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{{^usCountry}} What sets the 2026 style of frosted makeup apart is texture. Instead of chunky glitter or opaque metallics modern frosted looks are sheer and often layered. Why frost feels new again {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What sets the 2026 style of frosted makeup apart is texture. Instead of chunky glitter or opaque metallics modern frosted looks are sheer and often layered. Why frost feels new again {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard in Euphoria Season 3 helped push pale blue frosted eyes back into the beauty conversation. The actor's look inspired thousands of recreations online, with over 627K posts now under #euphoriamakeup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard in Euphoria Season 3 helped push pale blue frosted eyes back into the beauty conversation. The actor's look inspired thousands of recreations online, with over 627K posts now under #euphoriamakeup. {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s no longer about a thick stroke of shimmer or a metallic block of colour. People are looking for that soft, almost airbrushed shine that catches the light," Agarwal adds.

Frost on the red carpet

At the Met Gala, actor Hudson Williams embraced dramatic graphic frost, while K-pop artist Lisa opted for softer blue shimmer and luminous skin. Closer home, actor Disha Patani paired a silver embellished gown with softly blended frost instead of chunky glitter.

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“Frost can go in two directions. You can build it up into something graphic and high-impact, or keep it soft and diffused. What makes it feel modern is that it’s always blended and it never looks harsh on camera," says Agarwal.

How to get frosted makeup right

Prep: Hydrate skin well because frost reflects texture and dryness.

Layer: Start with cream textures before adding powder shimmer.

Balance: Pair frosted eyes with softer skin or neutral. Finish with a nude lipstick and a bit of shimmer gloss on top.

Shade: Silver and icy blue create drama, while bronzes and warm rose shades work better on warmer skin tones. These shades work well on Indian skin when blended properly.

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