Irfan Pathan’s bold question on BCCI’s separate hotels rule ignites debate; netizens ask ‘is Virat Kohli the target?’

Recent reports claim that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is taking a firm stance on player conduct following India’s disappointing 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In response to the team's performance, the BCCI has introduced a new set of 10-point guidelines aimed at streamlining discipline and commitment among Indian cricketers. These regulations mark a significant shift from the previous, more lenient code of conduct, and are expected to have a major impact on the players’ behaviour both on and off the field. Irfan Pathan and Virat Kohli

One of the changes in the new guidelines is that players will no longer be allowed to travel independently to matches and practice sessions. Additionally, players are prohibited from bringing along personal staff such as cooks, hairdressers, or security guards during tours. But a significant change that has seemingly sparked controversy is that all players selected for a series or tour must stay in the same hotel as the rest of the team.

The new rules have drawn attention not just for their content, but for the reactions they have provoked on social media. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan stirred the pot when he shared his thoughts on X, questioning why players were allowed to stay in separate hotels in the first place. “Even the greatest players in the past stayed in the same hotels as the rest of the Indian team,” Irfan wrote. “How was staying in a separate hotel allowed in the first place?”

This comment quickly gained traction online, with netizens speculating about which players Pathan was referring to. One user asked Irfan to clarify and name names, specifically hinting at Virat Kohli, but Irfan dismissed the suggestion, replying, “Nah, I'm not talking about Virat.” Others speculated that Irfan was alluding to senior player Rohit Sharma saying, “Rohit Sharma ki baat kar Raha hai” while another commented, “Why don't you name the player Irfan bhai?” Despite the online buzz, Irfan did not provide further details or clarify his statements.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has been accused of giving ‘preferential treatment’ to the senior players before and while the guidelines themselves do not mention any specific players, some of the new rules are likely to affect high-profile cricketers such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah given their prominence in the squad. The introduction of these strict rules has also raised questions about how they will impact team dynamics and the coordination between players, especially when it comes to personal space and privacy. As the debate continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the players will adapt to these new regulations and what impact they will have on India’s cricketing future.