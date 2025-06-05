Kuldeep Yadav engaged to Vanshika; wedding likely in November, confirms coach Kapil Pandey

Indian bowler Kuldeep Yadav got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika in Lucknow on Wednesday. Kuldeep Yadav with Vanshika during their engagement ceremony. Cricketer Rinku Singh and his to-be fiance MP Priya Saroj

The couple, who hail from Kanpur, exchanged rings in the presence of close family and friends. Among the guests were cricketer Rinku Singh and his to-be fiancée, MP Priya Saroj.

Kapil Pandey, Kuldeep’s coach since 2004, tells us, “They have known each other since they were children but probably became closer after Kuldeep’s U-19. Vanshika is a bright girl and was in Melbourne (Australia) for her higher studies.” He also shares the tongue-in-cheek blessing for the couple with us: “In my aashirwad, I said, ‘Yeh Chinaman (left-hand spinner) hai aur tum leg spin dalna aur phir googly daal kar bowled kar dena.’”

Kuldeep Yadav with coach Kapil Pandey

Kapil says the ceremony was delayed after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was stalled due to Operation Sindoor. He adds, “The IPL has just ended and the England tour will start soon, so players couldn’t join. The wedding will be finalised on an auspicious date, probably in November. A starry turnout is expected.”

Priyanka's father Yogender Singh works with Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Centrum hotel’s owner Sarvesh Goel confirms, “Yes, this was scheduled to be a big affair but was toned down after the IPL got pushed. As per discussion with Kuldeep’s father the wedding will probably be held in Mussoorie probably in November followed by a big reception at our hotel. The date is yet to be locked.”

Photos from the engagement ceremony went viral on social media. From her official X handle, Priya Saroj shared: “A forever in the making — heartfelt congratulations to Kuldeep Bhaiya and Vanshika (sic)!”

Kapil reveals that Kuldeep is focused on the Test series and was “sweating it out till the day before the engagement. Kuldeep is in good form, and we are expecting a good show from him in the upcoming Test series. He did well in the IPL with 15 wickets in 14 matches and wish he carries on from this for Team India in the long format (Test match) of cricket from June 20.”