A heritage-led hospitality experience

For travellers, luxury is no longer just about staying somewhere beautiful, it’s about returning with a story rooted in the place, its people, and its heritage. Today’s travellers increasingly seek destinations where they can experience history through local food, art, architecture, traditions and everyday life. This is putting lesser-explored corners of India firmly on the travel map.

Radisson Blu Resort, Kumbhalgarh

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hotel chains like Radisson Hotel Group are tapping into this trend by aligning their properties with travellers’ evolving demands.

Radisson Blu Resort, Kumbhalgarh

At the Radisson Blu Resort, Kumbhalgarh, the grandeur of the UNESCO-listed Kumbhalgarh Fort meets the living traditions of Mewar. Guests can explore the fort’s vast walls and temples, discover Rajasthani puppetry, try their hand at pottery, and savour local flavours at the Tribal Kitchen of Mewar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In nearby Nathdwara, Radisson Hotel Nathdwara serves as a quiet gateway to Rajasthan’s spiritual and artistic traditions. Visit the centuries-old Shrinathji Temple, explore the intricate world of Pichwai art, or take a short journey to Eklingji and other heritage sites for a reflective dimension to the stay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In nearby Nathdwara, Radisson Hotel Nathdwara serves as a quiet gateway to Rajasthan’s spiritual and artistic traditions. Visit the centuries-old Shrinathji Temple, explore the intricate world of Pichwai art, or take a short journey to Eklingji and other heritage sites for a reflective dimension to the stay. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara

In Western India, Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara brings guests closer to Maratha history through the historic Hatgad Fort overlooking the property. The surrounding hills and tribal cultural elements add another layer of local immersion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Radisson Hotel Prayagraj

Radisson Hotel Prayagraj places travellers at the heart of one of India’s most significant spiritual and cultural landscapes, with easy access to the Triveni Sangam, historic sites and the city’s enduring traditions.

(Partnered content)