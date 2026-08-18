Anaya Bangar gets candid on her upcoming debut in women’s cricket: I had given up on the hope of ever playing again

For Anaya Bangar, life has been a relentless battle of resilience, grit, and unwavering authenticity. Following her post-transition journey and a deeply personal battle to reclaim her place in the sport she loves, Bangar recently took to social media with a teaser post announcing that she will officially make her return to the playing field with a debut in competitive women's cricket next year.

Anaya Bangar recently took to social media with a teaser post announcing that she will officially return to competitive women's cricket next year.

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Q: What can you tell about your return to cricket?

A: There is a certain organization (which I can't name yet) that studied the Manchester University report I provided a year ago, along with additional blood tests and surgeries I've had since then. They reviewed it with a team of medical experts, and this organization allows trans women to play in women's cricket.

Q: Is it a state-owned or private organization, in India or abroad and when can the world expect an announcement?

A: This isn't a small-time organization; it's huge. I can't tell you if it's in India or outside. The world can expect the official announcement soon.

Q: Is this a private franchise league you are talking about?

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{{^usCountry}} A: I can clarify that this is an international cricket, cause ICC has already stated their ban. This isn't gonna be like a World Cup or a Champions Trophy, I would say... It might be a while until you actually find out about this, but should be by the end of this year or first half of 2027. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A: I can clarify that this is an international cricket, cause ICC has already stated their ban. This isn't gonna be like a World Cup or a Champions Trophy, I would say... It might be a while until you actually find out about this, but should be by the end of this year or first half of 2027. {{/usCountry}}

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Q: How has the journey been to this point? Did you think you would play again before your surgery?

A: I had basically given up on the hope of ever playing. Transitioning was top priority cause of survival. In the first place, I had to give up cricket just to start transitioning because I knew there would be no place for me. After going through surgeries, I found out about this one organization that actually has guidelines, whereas the BCCI doesn't. I reached out to them, we had online meetings with a lot of back-and-forth, and they asked for my blood test reports, testosterone levels, and all the procedures and cricketing videos I posted. They reviewed everything and gave me the heads-up that after one year of completing my surgery, I am allowed to play.

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Q: What has your journey been like with the BCCI and domestic boards?

A: I’ve played Under-16 Mumbai, Under-19 Pondicherry, and Cooch Behar Trophy state-level cricket. Last year, when I posted about the report, I reached out publicly to the BCCI and ICC to have an open dialogue, but their response was silence. Even in their rulebook, there are no guidelines saying I am specifically excluded in ICC, whereas in BCCI there's nothing. Even with WPL, it would be sort of a grey area. I tried reaching out to them publicly and sent an email, but there has been no response, and other people I tried to speak to were of no help.

Q: What does this whole step mean to you and what are you chasing?

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A: I want the BCCI to acknowledge our existence in their rulebook—whether it be our exclusion or inclusion—but I want an answer.

Q: How has training been in terms of facilities and your physical game post-transition?

A: It's monsoon right now, and I'm still recovering from surgery. It can take me up to six to ten months until I can start playing properly again. Right now, I'm focusing on building my strength and energy levels because since surgery, they have dropped drastically. My stamina, energy levels, and reaction timings have all changed; the weight of the bat I used before can't be used the same way. It's much harder to play now, and even if I try to focus, it will never be up to that level again because I don't have testosterone in my body, and having testosterone is a major advantage.

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Q: What keeps you going when the world is not fully supporting you?

A: For me it is just the belief in what is right. That always stands by me and that's what has pushed me throughout. Like, since childhood till now, like cricket has been my only purpose in life, and transitioning came in the middle, so I had to make a decision. And after making that decision, my world got snatched away from me and there was just that frustration and rejection which led me to have this fight where it's like even if the world doesn't understand me, even if I get trolled, mocked, or not accepted as an equal person in this field, that's fine by me. I'm still gonna do what's right by me regardless of the consequences.

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Q: Is the ultimate dream of playing for India still alive subconsciously?

A: That dream is still there, but it's all up to BCCI's hands now because I've done my part. I've tried my level best, I've given whatever needs to be given. It's just about the people in power making the decisions which will be right by its own citizens.