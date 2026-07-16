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    Baby, Messi met his match… 19 years ago

    Nineteen years after Lionel Messi cradled baby Lamine Yamal at a charity photoshoot, the two will meet on opposite sides of the World Cup final.

    Published on: Jul 16, 2026, 17:13:56 IST
    By Karan Sethi
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    Before they became World Cup rivals, Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal shared a bathtub moment, a rubber duck and one seriously prophetic photograph.

    An iconic 2007 photograph of Lionel Messi bathing a baby Lamine Yamal during a charity photoshoot has resurfaced ahead of their World Cup final clash on Sunday.
    An iconic 2007 photograph of Lionel Messi bathing a baby Lamine Yamal during a charity photoshoot has resurfaced ahead of their World Cup final clash on Sunday.

    In 2007, a shy, 20-year-old Messi was photographed helping bathe six-month-old Yamal during a UNICEF charity shoot in Barcelona. Yamal’s family had landed a place in the campaign through a community raffle, with photographer Joan Monfort later recalling that Messi initially struggled to hold the baby.

    The pictures remained tucked away for years, until Yamal’s father posted one in 2024 with the caption, “The beginning of two legends.” Fans were stunned to discover that the baby in Messi’s arms had grown up to become Spain’s teenage football sensation.

    Now, 19 years later, Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain will face off in the FIFA World Cup final on July 20 in India.

    Celeb fanfare at Argentina vs England semi final

    The Argentina vs England semi-final on July 15 drew a star-studded crowd, with celebrities cheering from the stands.

    American rapper Tauheed Epps, better known as 2 Chainz; One Direction star Louis Tomlinson with girlfriend Zara McDermott.
    American rapper Tauheed Epps, better known as 2 Chainz; One Direction star Louis Tomlinson with girlfriend Zara McDermott.
    A disappointed Cruz, Victoria and David Beckham at the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between England and Argentina; Mick Jagger was also in attendance.
    A disappointed Cruz, Victoria and David Beckham at the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between England and Argentina; Mick Jagger was also in attendance.
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    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Baby, Messi Met His Match… 19 Years Ago
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Baby, Messi Met His Match… 19 Years Ago
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