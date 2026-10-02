Balenciaga’s front-row star is a doggo named Miranda

Balenciaga unveiled its Spring/Summer 2027 collection Les Coraux de la Liberté at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, but one front-row guest had everyone looking away from the runway. Miranda, the rescue dog of creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s, was seated at the front row at the Tennis Club de Paris.

Balenciaga’s latest Paris show came with an adorable front-row regular: Miranda, Piccioli’s rescue dog.

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Videos from the show captured guests stopping to pet her. Once the show began, Miranda settled down to watch models pass by. She was also seen seated next to Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Miranda is no fashion week newcomer, either: she sat front row at Versace’s Spring 2024 show and was among the guests at Piccioli’s Balenciaga couture debut in July this year. Her name is a nod to Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada films.