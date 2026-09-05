Carlos Alcaraz covers up after viral US Open ‘nip slip’

Carlos Alcaraz has found a solution to ‘Nipplegate’. For his third-round US Open match against China’s Wu Yibing on Friday, the seven-time Grand Slam champion stepped onto Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York wearing a white undershirt beneath his brown, basketball jersey-style tank — a change that did not go unnoticed.

Carlos Alcaraz

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“I think I’ve been seeing too much of my nipples lately,” Alcaraz joked after his 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 win. He confirmed that the extra layer was entirely his decision. “I feel really comfortable with another shirt. So I think I’m going to stay like that,” the 23-year-old said.

The wardrobe tweak comes days after Alcaraz’s first-round match against Roman Safiullin on August 31 sparked an unexpected social-media frenzy. As the tank top shifted during the match, his nipples repeatedly became visible, sending images and memes viral. Many users dubbed the moment “Nipplegate”. Former WTA player and ESPN analyst Eugenie Bouchard also joined the conversation, joking on X: “Love you Carlos, but we’ve got to put the nip away.”

Back on court, Alcaraz has had little to complain about. Returning after more than four months out with a wrist injury, he has dropped just one set in his first three matches at Flushing Meadows. He next faces American 20th seed Tommy Paul, whom he has beaten in their last five meetings.