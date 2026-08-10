Cristiano Ronaldo wedding rumour crashes real couple’s big day in Madeira

A local wedding in Madeira, Portugal, turned into absolute chaotic fandom madness after thousands of Cristiano Ronaldo fans swarmed the venue, convinced the football megastar was secretly marrying his long-time partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

Funchal Cathedral’s priest, Father Marcos Goncalves, put the wild rumours to rest, confirming the ceremony was actually for a local couple, Fabio and Fatima (Photo: Instagram)

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Over 2,000 fans, many clad in Ronaldo’s iconic Portugal No. 7 jerseys, flooded the entrance of the historic 15th-century Funchal Cathedral.

The massive crowd created a bottleneck at the church gates, leaving the actual bride and groom’s family and friends struggling to get inside for the ceremony.

What really happened?

Social media rumours exploded after Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, posted about travelling to Madeira for a family “party.” Fans speculated Ronaldo was using an alias to book the cathedral for a secret wedding with Georgina.

Funchal Cathedral’s priest, Father Marcos Goncalves, put the wild rumours to rest, confirming the ceremony was actually for a local couple, Fabio and Fatima.

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{{^usCountry}} The Portuguese legend himself caught wind of the viral mix-up and publicly reacted to a social media post about the incident with laughing emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Portuguese legend himself caught wind of the viral mix-up and publicly reacted to a social media post about the incident with laughing emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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