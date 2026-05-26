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Diving chess explained: Inside the 2026 World Championship in Poland

Poland hosts the unusual sport where players combine calculation with breath control. 

Published on: May 26, 2026 01:45 pm IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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Chess met endurance sport in an unusual way at the 2026 World Diving Chess Championships in Tarnowo Podgórne, where players traded timers for breath control. Hosted in Poland, the event showcased one of the world’s most unique hybrid sports, combining sharp calculation with physical stamina.

Chess wizards at the 2026 World Diving Chess Championships in Poland. (Credits: Instagram)

At the diving chess championships, competitors must dive to the bottom of a swimming pool to make their moves on weighted magnetic boards that help stop the pieces from floating away underwater.

As the name suggests, players put on swimsuits and goggles and swim to the pool floor for the game. However, there’s a crucial twist - every move has to be completed in a single breath before the player resurfaces. In effect, breath control replaces the traditional chess clock, turning each match into a test of both strategy and endurance.

 
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Home / HTCity / Leisure / Diving chess explained: Inside the 2026 World Championship in Poland
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