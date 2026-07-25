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Explained: Why Spain's World Cup heroes were honoured with kilos of tomatoes

After the FIFA World Cup, Spain's midfielders Fabián Ruiz and Gavi returned to their hometown, where they received tomatoes equal to their body weight.

Updated on: Jul 25, 2026, 15:18:01 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Gold medals, trophies and championship rings are the rewards most footballers expect after winning the FIFA World Cup. But for Spain midfielders Fabián Ruiz and Gavi, the celebrations included something far more unusual - receiving their body weight in tomatoes.

Spain midfielders Fabián Ruiz and Gavi were honoured with tomatoes matching their body weight
Spain midfielders Fabián Ruiz and Gavi were honoured with tomatoes matching their body weight

After being part of the Spanish team and lifting the World Cup trophy, the two midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Gavi, belonging to a Los Palacios y Villafranca - a town in the south of Seville, returned for a special reception at the town hall. As part of the ceremony, they both had to step on a weighing scale and were honoured with an established quantity of tomatoes equivalent to it. Ruiz received 85kg while Gavi was weighed in at 68.5 kg of tomatoes.

The honours did not end there. The town announced that football fields will be renamed after Ruiz and Gavi, joining the sports pavilion already named for Navas. Officials also revealed plans to build a monument celebrating the town’s three world champions, describing them as role models for future generations.

(Written by Dhanvie Sharma)

 
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