FIFA World Cup 2026: From prize-money pool to trivia and predictions, here's all ahead of the biggest night of football

It’s time for a face-off between the untouchable Spain and the unbeatable Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final today. Here’s everything to know, from the prize money pool to unbelievable trivia about the trophy and match predictions by influencers

Show me the money: The $871 million ( ₹ 8,386 crore) prize pool

How it splits

Argentina takes on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19.

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$655 million is performance-based prize money and $216 million is guaranteed qualification/preparation money for all participating teams.

Base guarantee for each of the 48 teams: $10 million (qualification) + $2.5 million (preparation) = $12.5 million minimum, regardless of result.

Performance-based payouts by finish

Champion: $50 million + $2.5 million (preparation) = $52.5m

Runner-up: $33 million+ $2.5 million (preparation)= $35.5m

Third place: $29 million + $2.5 million (preparation)= $31.5m

Round of 32 exit : $11 million + $2.5 million (preparation)= $13.5m

Round of 16: $15 million + $2.5 million (preparation)= $17.5m

Group stage exit (33rd–48th): $9 million + $2.5 million (preparation)= $11.5m

Notably, the winner’s payout this year is $11.5 million more than Argentina received in 2022.

Awards with no cash, but prestige

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{{^usCountry}} Golden Boot: Recognises the tournament’s top scorer across group and knockout stages. Silver and Bronze Boot go to the second and third top scorers; ties are broken first by assists, then by fewest minutes played. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Golden Boot: Recognises the tournament’s top scorer across group and knockout stages. Silver and Bronze Boot go to the second and third top scorers; ties are broken first by assists, then by fewest minutes played. {{/usCountry}}

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Golden Ball: For the tournament’s best overall player, shortlisted by FIFA’s Technical Study Group and voted on by media representatives.

Golden Glove: For the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

FIFA Young Player Award: For the best player aged 21 or under at the start of the tournament year.

FIFA Fair Play Trophy: For the team with the best disciplinary record through the knockout rounds.

Super Bowl-style rings: For the first time, FIFA will award custom championship rings to the winning players and coaching staff. Only a total of 2,026 rings are being made, with 30 custom-made for the team with the crest of the winning team, and 1,996 replicas for fans and collectors to purchase.

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For the first time, FIFA will award custom championship rings to the winning players and coaching staff.

Super Bowl-style rings: For the first time, FIFA will award custom championship rings to the winning players and coaching staff. Only a total of 2,026 rings are being made, with 30 custom-made for the team with the crest of the winning team, and 1,996 replicas for fans and collectors to purchase.

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A bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk will transport the WC trophy to the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The trophy’s trunk:

A bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk will transport the trophy to the New York New Jersey Stadium. It features hand-painted golden ‘V’ panels symbolising both ‘Victory’ and ‘Vuitton’. It is finished with gold-plated brass fittings, leather trims and LV’s signature locks.

Interesting trivia:

The winning team doesn’t get to keep the trophy, but receives a gold-plated bronze replica: World Cup Winners’ Trophy. The real trophy is flown back to the FIFA World Football Museum, Zurich after the ceremony.

The FIFA trophy’s value is around $20 million (over ₹ 192 crore). The raw gold and malachite are worth only about $300,000. The rest of the value is due to its historical and cultural significance, making it the most valuable in the sports world.

192 crore). The raw gold and malachite are worth only about $300,000. The rest of the value is due to its historical and cultural significance, making it the most valuable in the sports world. FIFA allows bare-handed contact with the real trophy only to the World Cup winners, heads of state and FIFA officials. Everyone else has to wear white gloves.

This is not the original Jules Rimet Trophy (used 1930–1970), which was stolen twice and lost forever. First in 1966, months before the World Cup in England. The second time was during WWII, when an Italian FIFA official secretly smuggled and hid it under his bed to keep it from Nazi hands.

Predictions for the night:

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Aditi Chauhan, former Indian women’s football team captain.

I’m backing Argentina. They’ve shown they can adjust their shape, tempo and game plan depending on the opposition or the state of the match. It will be 3-2 with Messi being on the scoring sheet! -Aditi Chauhan, former Indian women’s football team captain:

Archis Patil, content creator.

I think the scoreline will be 3-2, and the top scorer will be Argentina’s Enzo Fernández. But, Messi will score the winning goal in extra time, taking Argentina to back-to-back WC wins. -Archis Patil, content creator

Tanisha Gupta, content creator.

Argentina’s experience in big finals is what will make the difference. They are winning it 2-1 for sure, and Julián Álvarez will be the top goal scorer in the game tonight. -Tanisha Gupta, content creator

Divyansh Verma, content creator