Football's latest poster boy Erling Haaland and social media's most loved toddler Keyne Yamal rule FIFA World Cup 2026

From scoring seven goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to turning heads in couture, Norway’s Erling Haaland has become football’s newest pop-culture obsession. Meanwhile, Spain star Lamine Yamal’s three-year-old brother Keyne is winning the internet with his scene-stealing stadium antics.

While three-year-old Keyne Yamal (left) continues to steal hearts with his adorable antics at the WC, elsewhere Erling Haaland (right) is cementing his place as football's newest global sensation.

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Erling Haaland with his girlfriend former footballer Isabel Haugseng Johansen at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Sartoria show in Taormina, Sicily.

From couture to cradles, it’s Haaland everywhere

Erling Haaland may be out of the FIFA World Cup, but the Norway star is making sure the spotlight stays firmly on him. The 25-year-old swapped his football kit for high fashion at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Sartoria show in Taormina, Sicily, on July 13. Accompanied by his longtime girlfriend, former footballer Isabel Haugseng Johansen, Haaland arrived at the historic Teatro Antico in an all-white look featuring a silk double-breasted blazer, relaxed trousers, a jewelled frog brooch and sunglasses. The footballer’s appeal, however, now stretches far beyond goals and designer suits. Haaland fever has even reached Peru, where 468 children have been registered with the name “Haaland”, while another 91 bear the full name “Erling Haaland”. Meanwhile, his playful social-media persona, goofy expressions and close bond with his teammates have turned him into one of the World Cup’s biggest meme stars, and an unlikely internet crush. Fans have dubbed him everything from football’s “babygirl” to the ultimate “husband material”, cementing his status as the tournament’s breakout pop-culture phenomenon.

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Lamine Yamal and his little brother Keyne.

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While football fans have been dissecting the magic of Spain’s 19-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal, the internet has found another star in the family: his adorable three-year-old brother, Keyne. The pint-sized stadium scene-stealer has become a viral sensation during Spain’s World Cup run, winning fans with his funny faces, blown kisses and enthusiastic celebrations from the stands. After Spain’s 2-0 semi-final win over France on Tuesday, Keyne once again melted hearts as he excitedly waved to his older brother after the final whistle. His antics are apparently planned too. After Keyne stuck his tongue out at the stadium cameras during an earlier match, Yamal revealed, “I was at physio and he called me, using my mum’s phone, and told me that he was going to stick his tongue out tomorrow. So that’s why when I saw him on the screen, it really made me laugh.”