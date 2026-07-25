Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly scored a global milestone with over 303 million views on a single Instagram reel within 24 hours. A late-night video message addressed to students by PM Modi on July 23 crossed 303 million views within a day, making it the most-viewed Instagram Reel within 24 hours. The surge also pushed the Prime Minister past the 100 million follower mark on Instagram; he now has 103 million followers, earning a million followers overnight with the viral video. At the time of writing, the video itself had amassed 345 million views.

How PM Modi took over Instagram

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This accomplishment narrowly surpassed the previous 24-hour record of 300 million views, held by streamer IShowSpeed for a reel featuring members of BTS. In his address regarding exam irregularities amid the ongoing CJP protests, the Prime Minister stated: “Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful. And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail.”

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{{^usCountry}} After the video went viral, PM Modi posted another reel on July 24, expressing gratitude to the youth for their overwhelming response to the clip. “Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions,” PM Modi wrote along with the clip. The ‘coochie-coo’ trend {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the video went viral, PM Modi posted another reel on July 24, expressing gratitude to the youth for their overwhelming response to the clip. “Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions,” PM Modi wrote along with the clip. The ‘coochie-coo’ trend {{/usCountry}}

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Following the record-breaking video, social media users sparked a counter-trend across Instagram and other platforms. Dubbed the “Coochie Coo” trend, users began pairing serious clips of the Prime Minister with playful, baby-talk audio tracks (like “coochie-coo” or “kuchu puchu”). “Modi ji has completely flipped the Instagram algorithm from CJP Protests to GenZ Girls making videos and calling him “Pookie PM”, “Kuchupuchu” and even BF,” said one post on X. One more post said, “PM Modi is learning quickly... Thanks to Insta baddies.” Another influencer said, “Modi ji ki yeh video dekh kar mujhe aisa lag raha hai ki yaar, inne kya galat kiya…” while another on X said, “Cute toh hai yaar…Kuchu puchu thoda jaldi bola karo yaar!”