Girlfriends Day 2026: Would you survive the Gen Z girls’ group chat? Take this quiz to see where you stand

There are friendships, and then there is the girls’ group chat: part dating helpline, part investigation bureau and part 1am emergency room. It’s where screenshots are dissected, “hmm” is subjected to forensic analysis and a man can go from having rizz to giving the ick in three messages flat.

From 2am SOS messages to distinguishing between red, green and beige flags, how ready are you to enter the prestigious Gen Z girls' group chat? Take the quiz to see if you are ready to be a girls' girl! (Generated using ChatGPT for representational purposes only.)

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But could you actually keep up? This Girlfriends Day, put your Gen Z dating vocabulary to the test and find out whether you’d earn screenshot privileges or get quietly removed from the chat.



QUIZ TIME

Would you survive the girls' group chat?

1.

HER: “Girls, why has he replied ‘hmm’ to my last THREE messages?”

The group chat diagnoses:

A) Ghosting

B) Dry texting

C) Pocketing

D) Cushioning

Answer: B

2.

HER: “We're not together together. We just talk every day and I sleep at his place on weekends.”

The girls reply:

A) Hard launch

B) Situationship

C) Freak matching

D) Affordating

Answer: B

3.

HER: “I watched him run for the Metro and suddenly... I can't explain it.”

The diagnosis?

A) Ick

B) Red flag

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{{^usCountry}} C) Breadcrumbing {{/usCountry}}

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D) Ghosting

Answer: A

4.

She sends the group chat a screenshot of his messages.

FRIEND 1: “Wait...”

FRIEND 2: “Okay he kinda ate.”

FRIEND 3: “Girl, he has ______.”

A) Orbit

B) Rizz

C) Cushion

D) Beige

Answer: B

5.

She sends six pictures to the group and asks:

“Which one should I post? You can only see his hand in this one.”

What is being planned?

A) Pocketing

B) Soft launch

C) Hardballing

D) Zombieing

Answer: B

6.

Three months later:

HER: “Okay I'm posting his face.”

THE CHAT: “FINALLYYYY.”

That's the:

A) Hard launch

B) DTR

C) Micro-mance

D) Soul tie

Answer: A

7.

HER: “He disappears for days and then sends ‘miss you’ the second I stop caring.”

The chat says:

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A) Breadcrumbing

B) Freak matching

C) Love bombing

D) Fexting

Answer: A

8.

HER: “GUYS YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE WHO TEXTED.”

The man who ghosted her four months ago has sent:

“Hey stranger :)”

He's:

A) Orbiting

B) Zombieing

C) Benching

D) Hardballing

Answer: B

9.

HER: “We've been together six months and I've never met a single friend of his.”

The girls suspect:

A) Pocketing

B) Affordating

C) Freak matching

D) Catching feels

Answer: A

10.

HER: “He knows I love the corner pieces of brownies, so he saved them for me"

The group chat collectively:

A) Breadcrumbing

B) Micro-mance

C) Love bombing

D) Groundhogging

Answer: B

11.

HER: “He gets annoyed every time I make plans without him. Red flag or am I overthinking?”

Which deserves the serious answer?

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A) Beige flag

B) Red flag

C) Ick

D) Rizz

Answer: B

12.

HER: “He talked about himself for the ENTIRE date. Ask me if he knows one thing about me.”

She has been:

A) Yap-trapped

B) Kittenfished

C) Benched

D) Orbited

Answer: A

REPORT CARD

0-3: Removed from the girls’ group chat

You thought a soft launch involved NASA. We cannot help you.

4-6: Silent member of the group

You read everything. You understand approximately half of it. Nobody is asking for your advice yet.

7-9: Screenshot privileges granted

You can distinguish an ick from a red flag and know that “GUYS.” at 1.13am constitutes an emergency.

10-11: The girls trust your judgement

Screenshots arrive with the words: “Tell me what you think.” This is an honour and a responsibility.

12/12: Honorary girlfriend

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No explanation required. You not only understood the assignment, you can set the next one.

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