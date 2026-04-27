...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

How world leaders have become the Internet’s favourite pookies

Politicians are leaning into pop culture vibes, blending diplomacy with internet-era ‘main character’

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 06:50 pm IST
By Sanchita Kalra
Advertisement

From viral Reels to anime poses, politicians are leaning into pop culture vibes, blending diplomacy with internet-era ‘main character’ energy

Barack Obama: K-Pop star

Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani

If you had Obama singing K-pop on your 2026 bingo card, congratulations. The former US President joined NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani at a Bronx childcare centre for a singalong of The Wheels on the Bus on April 18. But the standout was the kids teaching them Soda Pop from the KPop Demon Hunters. A humbled Obama quipped, “You made the mayor feel really old!”

Genichirō Yamashita: Pokémon diplomacy

On January 14, MP Shashi Tharoor swapped his thesaurus for rhythm, dancing to Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia. The Reel quickly went viral with 29.3 million views as pookie Tharoor pledged himself into the Swiftie club.

Temjen Imna Along: Chopper charm

On March 25, Nagaland’s Minister for Higher Education and Tourism turned his exit from an event into a viral moment. As a fan tried to stop him for a pic, Along replied with his signature wit: “Didi, mera chopper nikal jayega!” He also shared a clip of the incident online, writing, “Bura na mano, chopper hire kiya hain...”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

taylor swift k-pop barack obama zohran mamdani
Home / HTCity / Leisure / How world leaders have become the Internet’s favourite pookies
Home / HTCity / Leisure / How world leaders have become the Internet’s favourite pookies
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.