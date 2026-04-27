How world leaders have become the Internet’s favourite pookies

From viral Reels to anime poses, politicians are leaning into pop culture vibes, blending diplomacy with internet-era ‘main character’ energy

Barack Obama: K-Pop star

Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani

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If you had Obama singing K-pop on your 2026 bingo card, congratulations. The former US President joined NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani at a Bronx childcare centre for a singalong of The Wheels on the Bus on April 18. But the standout was the kids teaching them Soda Pop from the KPop Demon Hunters. A humbled Obama quipped, “You made the mayor feel really old!”

Genichirō Yamashita: Pokémon diplomacy

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{{^usCountry}} Japan has always been the capital of ‘kawaii‘, but the Mayor of Shimanto took it to the next level on April 18. To launch the Nuoo-go, a bus themed after the Pokémon Quagsire, Yamashita showed up sporting a giant, plush Quagsire hat. Emmanuel Macron, Sanae Takaichi: Kamehameha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Japan has always been the capital of ‘kawaii‘, but the Mayor of Shimanto took it to the next level on April 18. To launch the Nuoo-go, a bus themed after the Pokémon Quagsire, Yamashita showed up sporting a giant, plush Quagsire hat. Emmanuel Macron, Sanae Takaichi: Kamehameha {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During a joint press con on April 1, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi struck the iconic Kamehameha pose from Dragon Ball. The move was both a nod to Macron’s well-documented love for manga and a masterclass in cultural rizz. Shashi Tharoor: Out as a Swiftie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a joint press con on April 1, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi struck the iconic Kamehameha pose from Dragon Ball. The move was both a nod to Macron’s well-documented love for manga and a masterclass in cultural rizz. Shashi Tharoor: Out as a Swiftie {{/usCountry}}

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On January 14, MP Shashi Tharoor swapped his thesaurus for rhythm, dancing to Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia. The Reel quickly went viral with 29.3 million views as pookie Tharoor pledged himself into the Swiftie club.

Temjen Imna Along: Chopper charm

On March 25, Nagaland’s Minister for Higher Education and Tourism turned his exit from an event into a viral moment. As a fan tried to stop him for a pic, Along replied with his signature wit: “Didi, mera chopper nikal jayega!” He also shared a clip of the incident online, writing, “Bura na mano, chopper hire kiya hain...”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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