I’d rather have my kids smoke than use social media: Denmark PM

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, 48, has sparked global debate after a video resurfaced showing her comparing children’s use of social media to smoking. Speaking at a conference on artificial intelligence and child safety earlier this month, she said, “If I had small kids today, I would rather have them smoking than allow them to stay on their own on social media.”

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen talked about how she'd rather children smoke than use social media unsupervised. (

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Clarifying her stance, Frederiksen argued that society has failed to grasp the scale of risks posed by digital platforms. She said, “If I had small kids today, I would rather have them smoking than allow them to stay on their own on social media. But I am acting prime minister, so I will not say that.”

She argued that society has underestimated the risks posed by digital platforms, warning that algorithm-driven harms are becoming a more immediate threat to young people than many traditional concerns.

This comes amid Denmark considering Europe’s digital regulations, including a ban on social media for children under 15 and mandatory parental consent for 13 and 14-year-olds.

The comparison has divided opinion online. Some users say equating social media with smoking is misleading, noting that tobacco is inherently harmful while digital platforms can be used responsibly. Others, however, back Frederiksen’s broader concern, citing growing evidence around the impact of social media on youth mental health.

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