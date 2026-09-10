Actor Triptii Dimri and Singer AP Dhillon with new Apple CEO John Ternus at apple event Surprice and Shine

DESI AT APPLE PARK

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Singer AP Dhillon and actor Triptii Dimri (see right) brought the desi presence to Apple Park on Wednesday as Apple unveiled its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, at its ‘Surprise and Shine’ event in Cupertino.

The duo were seen with new Apple CEO John Ternus and got an early look at the devices, alongside global creators including iShowSpeed (below right). For Indian buyers, though, one number quickly stole the show: ₹2,99,900.

Apple CEO John Ternus shows off an iPhone Duo next to online streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed

₹ 3 lakh iPhone? Kidney jokes are back

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{{^usCountry}} At almost ₹3 lakh, the iPhone Duo was instant meme bait. Kidney jokes returned, users quipped that “Duo” means two jobs and two salaries, while others compared its price to a Royal Enfield, gold and Bitcoin. The iPhone 18 Pro’s familiar look also sparked Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi makeover memes. Samsung joined in too, mocking Apple with “So far, so same” and “reheating our leftovers”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At almost ₹3 lakh, the iPhone Duo was instant meme bait. Kidney jokes returned, users quipped that “Duo” means two jobs and two salaries, while others compared its price to a Royal Enfield, gold and Bitcoin. The iPhone 18 Pro’s familiar look also sparked Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi makeover memes. Samsung joined in too, mocking Apple with “So far, so same” and “reheating our leftovers”. {{/usCountry}}

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iPhone Duo triggered a meme frenzy

iPhone Duo memes are not stopping anytime soon

Glacier Finishes, Variable Apertures & The ₹ 3 Lakh Flex

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While the headline-grabbing iPhone Duo took center stage with its massive foldable screen, Apple also introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in sleek new Glacier and Burgundy colorways.

An Apple iPhone 18 Pro smartphone during a product unveiling event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US

There's no product in the world better designed to be your intelligent personal hub than iPhone Apple CEO, John Ternus

Key upgrades include:

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Next-Gen Camera: Advanced variable-aperture lens system for authentic photo capture.

Apple Intelligence: Deeply integrated AI designed to act as a proactive personal assistant.

Pro Performance: Next-level battery life and performance boosts under the hood.

However, all that innovation comes at an eye-watering cost: the iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900, the Pro Max at ₹1,79,900, and the foldable iPhone Duo tops the chart at a whopping ₹2,99,900.