DESI AT APPLE PARK
Singer AP Dhillon and actor Triptii Dimri (see right) brought the desi presence to Apple Park on Wednesday as Apple unveiled its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, at its ‘Surprise and Shine’ event in Cupertino.
The duo were seen with new Apple CEO John Ternus and got an early look at the devices, alongside global creators including iShowSpeed (below right). For Indian buyers, though, one number quickly stole the show: ₹2,99,900.
₹3 lakh iPhone? Kidney jokes are back
At almost ₹3 lakh, the iPhone Duo was instant meme bait. Kidney jokes returned, users quipped that “Duo” means two jobs and two salaries, while others compared its price to a Royal Enfield, gold and Bitcoin. The iPhone 18 Pro’s familiar look also sparked Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi makeover memes. Samsung joined in too, mocking Apple with “So far, so same” and “reheating our leftovers”.{{/usCountry}}
At almost ₹3 lakh, the iPhone Duo was instant meme bait. Kidney jokes returned, users quipped that “Duo” means two jobs and two salaries, while others compared its price to a Royal Enfield, gold and Bitcoin. The iPhone 18 Pro’s familiar look also sparked Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi makeover memes. Samsung joined in too, mocking Apple with “So far, so same” and “reheating our leftovers”.{{/usCountry}}
Glacier Finishes, Variable Apertures & The ₹3 Lakh Flex
While the headline-grabbing iPhone Duo took center stage with its massive foldable screen, Apple also introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in sleek new Glacier and Burgundy colorways.
Key upgrades include:
Next-Gen Camera: Advanced variable-aperture lens system for authentic photo capture.
Apple Intelligence: Deeply integrated AI designed to act as a proactive personal assistant.
Pro Performance: Next-level battery life and performance boosts under the hood.
However, all that innovation comes at an eye-watering cost: the iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900, the Pro Max at ₹1,79,900, and the foldable iPhone Duo tops the chart at a whopping ₹2,99,900.