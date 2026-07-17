Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal or any other of these star footballers, who is your style twin at the FIFA World Cup?

As Argentina and Spain prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Monday, their players are drawing attention off the pitch too. From relaxed tailoring to bold streetwear, here’s how to dress like four of the tournament’s biggest stars.
Lionel Messi: The Quiet Authority
Style DNA: There’s a reason they call him a GOAT and it’s not just the trophies. Messi carries himself with the kind of quiet authority that only true legends have. On the pitch, that shows up as stillness before the storm, no theatrics, no showboating, just calm before he does something unforgettable. Off the pitch, it’s the same aura. He walks like a man who’s seen it all and conquered it, and his style reflects exactly that — understated, monochrome, effortlessly assured. Boxy overshirts, relaxed wide-leg trousers, classic shell-toe sneakers. The one place he lets himself splurge is accessories, quietly carrying some of the most sought-after luxury bags in the game, kept muted in colour .
Designer Rina Dhaka says, “He often chooses monochrome looks, clean tailoring, and relaxed but structured silhouettes that create a longer, leaner line. Messi shows that elegance is not about height—it is about proportion, presence, and knowing exactly what works for you.” He generally keeps accessories minimal, apart from the occasional luxury watch or designer bag.
Get The Look
- Boxy overshirt over a black shirt or T-shirt
- Relaxed black trousers
- Minimal jewellery
- Structured tote in neutral shades
- Classic leather sneakers
Designer Rina Dhaka says, “He often chooses monochrome looks, clean tailoring, and relaxed but structured silhouettes that create a longer, leaner line. Messi shows that elegance is not about height—it is about proportion, presence, and knowing exactly what works for you.” He generally keeps accessories minimal, apart from the occasional luxury watch or designer bag.
Get The Look
- Boxy overshirt over a black shirt or T-shirt
- Relaxed black trousers
- Minimal jewellery
- Structured tote in neutral shades
- Classic leather sneakers
Rule: Keep it clean, timeless and monochrome.
Rodrigo De Paul: Statement Dressing
Style DNA: Frequently compared with David Beckham for his style, Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul pairs sleeveless tops and oversized denim with jewellery and designer accessories. He has embraced the comparison, citing Beckham’s ability to balance football and fashion. His ever-changing hairstyles complete the look.
Get The Look
- White tank top
- Oversized or panelled denim
- Gold chain and stud earrings
- Statement duffel bag
- Bold hairstyle
Rule: Let your hairstyle and accessories do the talking.
Lamine Yamal: Gen Z Streetwear
Style DNA: Spain winger Lamine Yamal’s wardrobe reflects Gen Z streetwear. He mixes textures, colours and oversized silhouettes, pairing statement jackets with distressed denim, layered jewellery and chunky sneakers. His style is bold, playful and experimental.
Get The Look
- Plain white T-shirt
- Fuzzy or textured pastel jacket
- Distressed or embellished denim
- Snapback cap and layered chains
- Chunky sneakers
Rule: Mix textures and colours with confidence.
Nico WIlliams: Sport-Luxe
Style DNA: Spain winger Nico Williams blends athletic wear with luxury pieces. Fitted performance T-shirts are paired with structured trousers, creating a clean, modern silhouette. Minimal accessories and his signature bleached hair tips complete the look.
Get The Look
- Fitted technical T-shirt
- Leather or structured cargo trousers
- Simple belt
- Chunky sneakers
- Bleached hair tips
Rule: Balance fitted basics with one standout piece.