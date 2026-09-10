As New York prepares to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in 2001, special tribute events are being organised across the city, remembering the estimated 2,977 people who lost their lives.

NY marks 25 years since 9/11 with lights, flowers and prayers

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On Wednesday night, September 9, 2,977 illuminated drones filled the sky over New York Harbor in a tribute titled “2,977 Lights Over New York Harbor”, with the lights coming together to form an outline of the Twin Towers.

A 21-foot, nearly 17,000-pound steel beam recovered from the South Tower of the the city’s World Trade Center, which was destroyed after a series of terrorist attacks. The steel beam will make its way through New York in a procession on Friday by retracing the steps of fallen firefighter Stephen Siller.

At Bryant Park, another memorial installation will take shape on Friday, with 2,753 vacant chairs facing south toward the former Twin Towers site. Visitors will be able to walk through the installation, place carnations and leave notes of remembrance, before the day concludes with a free memorial concert by the American Symphony Orchestra.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a tradition that has endured over the years, will continue at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum, where flowers are placed on the names of victims in the days leading up to the anniversary. On Wednesday, September 9, visitors left flowers at the memorial as New York prepared to mark a quarter since the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a tradition that has endured over the years, will continue at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum, where flowers are placed on the names of victims in the days leading up to the anniversary. On Wednesday, September 9, visitors left flowers at the memorial as New York prepared to mark a quarter since the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

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