New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani drew widespread attention on social media after attending Eid al-Adha prayers on May 27 in the Bronx wearing an Arsenal-themed Arabic robe. The outfit quickly went viral, as he wore his favorite team’s away jersey to join worshippers.

Zohran Mamdani wears Arsenal colours during Eid al-Adha prayers in NYC. (Credits: Reuters)

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Mamdani joined worshippers for the occasion, as he blended tradition with a personal nod to his favourite football club. A longtime Arsenal supporter, he has often spoken about his connection to the team. In earlier interviews, he has mentioned that he started following Arsenal as a boy after he was introduced to the team by his uncle.

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{{^usCountry}} The mayor, who made history as New York City’s first Muslim mayor and one of its youngest in over a century, also used the occasion to share a message tied to the spirit of Eid al-Adha. Posting images from the gathering, he reflected on themes of community, faith, and solidarity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mayor, who made history as New York City’s first Muslim mayor and one of its youngest in over a century, also used the occasion to share a message tied to the spirit of Eid al-Adha. Posting images from the gathering, he reflected on themes of community, faith, and solidarity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taking to X, he wrote, "I am honored to be New York City's first Muslim Mayor, and I am determined to lead through solidarity. Together, we are working to ensure every New Yorker can afford the groceries, housing, and child care they need." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to X, he wrote, "I am honored to be New York City's first Muslim Mayor, and I am determined to lead through solidarity. Together, we are working to ensure every New Yorker can afford the groceries, housing, and child care they need." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His appearance comes at a time of major sporting highs for the team he supports. Arsenal recently secured their first Premier League title in 22 years and are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His appearance comes at a time of major sporting highs for the team he supports. Arsenal recently secured their first Premier League title in 22 years and are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. {{/usCountry}}

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