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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates Eid in Arsenal colours

The first Muslim mayor of New York City draws attention online as he pairs a traditional Eid outfit with his long-standing love for Arsenal.

Published on: May 28, 2026 05:08 pm IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani drew widespread attention on social media after attending Eid al-Adha prayers on May 27 in the Bronx wearing an Arsenal-themed Arabic robe. The outfit quickly went viral, as he wore his favorite team’s away jersey to join worshippers.

Zohran Mamdani wears Arsenal colours during Eid al-Adha prayers in NYC. (Credits: Reuters)

Mamdani joined worshippers for the occasion, as he blended tradition with a personal nod to his favourite football club. A longtime Arsenal supporter, he has often spoken about his connection to the team. In earlier interviews, he has mentioned that he started following Arsenal as a boy after he was introduced to the team by his uncle.

 
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Home / HTCity / Leisure / NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates Eid in Arsenal colours
Home / HTCity / Leisure / NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates Eid in Arsenal colours
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