...
Off-Campus duo serve peak rom-com chemistry in New York
Off-Campus stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli win fans with their chemistry in NYC.
Updated on: May 24, 2026 10:14 am IST
Advertisement
Since the release of Off-Campus on May 13, stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli have been winning fans over with their chemistry. During a recent appearance in New York City, the duo gave major rom-com energy, with Ella wearing a flowing yellow silk dress that instantly reminded fans of the movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
The pair later headed to a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, further fueling comparisons to the iconic Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) and Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) date-night aesthetic.
Between the Manhattan skyline, courtside moments, and effortless chemistry, the duo’s promotional appearances are quickly becoming a fan favourite online.
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}