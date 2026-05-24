Off-Campus duo serve peak rom-com chemistry in New York

Since the release of Off-Campus on May 13, stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli have been winning fans over with their chemistry. During a recent appearance in New York City, the duo gave major rom-com energy, with Ella wearing a flowing yellow silk dress that instantly reminded fans of the movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli’s chemistry has fans seeing shades of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. (Credits: Instagram)

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The pair later headed to a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, further fueling comparisons to the iconic Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) and Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) date-night aesthetic.

Between the Manhattan skyline, courtside moments, and effortless chemistry, the duo’s promotional appearances are quickly becoming a fan favourite online.

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