Parents, beware! Here’s everything about the ‘secret house’ challenge for which two Meerut kids disappeared for 24 hours

When two children from Meerut’s Hastinapur, aged 7 and 11, left their home suddenly and went missing on Sunday afternoon, it was only their families panicked and filed a Police complaint. What was later discovered, about their disappearance, was shocking as the two children had left home to recreate the 24-Hour Secret House Challenge that has taken over YouTube! During questioning, the children told the cops that they had watched the gaming content and decided to try the challenge themselves.

What is the Challenge?

The Secret House 24-Hour Challenge is a popular style of content spread across multiple YouTube channels.

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The Secret House 24-Hour Challenge is a popular style of content spread across multiple YouTube channels, where creators build hidden bases or rooms, with many videos garnering unbelievably high views. One such video, the Secret Underground House 24-Hour Challenge by a YouTube channel that goes by the name Mr. Indian Hacke, has captured over 10 million views! Here’s how it typically works:

The Core Concept — The Build: The team goes through an elaborate process of constructing a fully functional underground bunker or house hidden deep beneath the ground. It is equipped with features like a secret entry, a small swimming pool, a gaming setup (playing GTA 5), a kitchen to cook real food, and full electricity. It is engineered to be invisible or completely disguised from the outside world.

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{{^usCountry}} The Goal: The creators lock themselves inside this hidden subterranean space to see if they can successfully survive and live there for a full 24 hours without coming out. Participants must survive or stay hidden within their custom-built secret space without being discovered or leaving, often following strict self-imposed rules or mini-tasks featured in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Goal: The creators lock themselves inside this hidden subterranean space to see if they can successfully survive and live there for a full 24 hours without coming out. Participants must survive or stay hidden within their custom-built secret space without being discovered or leaving, often following strict self-imposed rules or mini-tasks featured in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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The Appeal (Even After Disclaimers): The video includes a standard safety disclaimer: “This video is made only for entertainment purposes. All scenes are performed in a safe and controlled environment... Please do not try to copy or recreate anything shown in this video.” However, for the young, who fall in the category of impressionable viewers, the challenge looks like an adventurous, high-stakes game of hide-and-seek that is causing all the hype.

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