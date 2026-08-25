YouTube game prompts 2 Meerut kids to leave home for bizarre '24-hour' challenge, go missing

In a bizarre incident from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, two children were reported to have left their homes as part of a "24-hour challenge". The children made the move after being inspired by a game called “Secret House” on YouTube, according to officials.

In response to the incident, the police launched “Mission Shakti” to find the children. The two children were recovered safely and returned to their homes later in the day. (Representational)

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The two children, aged 11 and 7, had suddenly gone missing from home on Sunday afternoon in Hastinapur, news agency PTI quoted Circle Officer (Mawana) Pankaj Lavania as saying.

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Lavania added that the families of the children searched the neighbourhood and relatives' homes but found no trace of them, resulting in them calling the police.

In response to the incident, the police launched “Mission Shakti” to find the children. The two children were recovered safely and returned to their homes later in the day.

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{{^usCountry}} The 24-hour Secret House challenge is a new trend on YouTube where created feature challenges about building hidden bases or rooms. The gameplay has also inspired children to attempt real-life hideouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 24-hour Secret House challenge is a new trend on YouTube where created feature challenges about building hidden bases or rooms. The gameplay has also inspired children to attempt real-life hideouts. {{/usCountry}}

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During questioning, the children told cops that they had watched the gaming content and decided to recreate the challenge themselves.

In the game featured in the video, participants build a hidden base and remain concealed there for 24 hours while following certain rules.