PM Mementos e-Auction 2026: Want to own a gift presented to PM? Here’s what you can choose from...

A total of 1,498 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are up for public bidding till Oct 2, as part of the 8th edition of PM Mementos e-Auction. Here’s a glimpse of some of the exhibits, displayed in Delhi.

Visitors attend the 8th edition of PM Mementos e-Auction 2026, which is on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), in Delhi, till October 31. (Photo: Naveen Sharma/ANI )

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An oil painting of Maharaja Chhatrapati Shivaji; Starting price: ₹ 1,44,000.

Utility boxes with peacock handle; Starting price: ₹ 15,000.

Antique finish brass Royal Elephant Procession (Howdah) Sculpture; Starting price: ₹ 2,25,000

Bamboo and cane wall clock; Starting price: ₹ 3,600.

Tribal couple sculpture in wancho wooden craft from Arunachal Pradesh; Starting price: ₹ 7,500.

Decorated Rajasthani turban with stone and feather brooch; Starting price: ₹ 3,000.

Silver memento of Lord Ram from Karnataka; Starting price: ₹ 13,50,000.

Motif flap handbag with handwoven geometric tribal pattern; Starting price: ₹ 15,000.

Customised shooting jacket of Paralympian Avani Lekhara; Starting price: ₹ 2,25,000.

How to buy in e-auction?

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- Create an account: Use your mobile number/email id and allow Aadhaar authentication

- Browse the catalogue, add items to cart and quote your bid

- After auction is over, the chosen highest bidder can make payment for the product(s), which will get delivered to their address

Those interested in viewing these artefacts live, can visit the exhibition ongoing in the city.

Catch It Live

What: 8th PM Mementos e-Auction 2026 Exhibition

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Jaipur House, near India Gate

When: September 17 to October 31

Timing: 10am to 6pm (Tuesday-Friday) & 11am to 8pm (Saturday-Sunday)

Entry: ₹20

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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