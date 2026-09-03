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R Praggnanandhaa after historic Grand Chess Tour win: I would not say I am a prodigy

Post his historic Grand Chess Tour win in USA, R Praggnanandhaa opens up on his win, making a comeback after a rough 2024 season and on being termed a prodigy.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026, 15:48:43 IST
By Karan Sethi
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Six points down, facing the defending champion and with little going in his favour, R Praggnanandhaa had every reason to write off his chances on the final day of the Grand Chess Tour 2026 in Saint Louis, USA. Instead, the Chennai-born chess star turned the deficit around to lift the trophy, becoming the first Indian to win the championship since its inception in 2015. “My chances weren’t high but I wanted to give it a fight on the last day. I wanted to make sure that I don’t give it easy for my opponent and I just turned with confidence. Winning the whole tour, the final, it feels amazing.” says Praggnanandhaa

R Praggnanandhaa becomes the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour since its inception in 2015. (Photo: Lennart Ootes / GCT)
R Praggnanandhaa becomes the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour since its inception in 2015. (Photo: Lennart Ootes / GCT)

But what if that comeback had never happened? For some one who is now used to winning from a very young age, how important is winning still for him? “For me it’s self-expectation and not really outside pressure. I expect myself to at least be in contention every time I play, not necessarily win. So if I’d lost, yeah, it would’ve been slightly disappointing. But I would have been happy with the fight I gave — anyone can have a bad day. You take the lessons and move on. I don’t think one result decides how I see myself.”

Ever since Pragg became the youngest International Master (IM) in chess history at just 10 years old in 2016, he has often been called a prodigy. But the Chennai youngster does not seem too interested in the label. “I don’t really think much about what people say. If you ask me, I wouldn’t say I am a prodigy or anyone in my generation as prodigy. I think we are past that, we compete at the absolute top with the best to be the best!”

 
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