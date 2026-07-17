Recharge this Monsoon with Wellness Experiences at Radisson Hotel Group

As the monsoon brings cooler temperatures and lush landscapes across the country, travellers are increasingly choosing holidays that prioritise rest, relaxation and overall wellbeing. Beyond sightseeing, guests today are looking for experiences that allow them to slow down, reconnect with nature and return refreshed. From therapeutic spa treatments and mindful wellness activities to immersive indoor experiences, hotels are redefining monsoon travel by placing wellness at the heart of the guest journey.

Relax and rejuvenate at the Radisson Blu Resort Kumbhalgarh.

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At Radisson Hotel Group, wellness is thoughtfully integrated across its portfolio to create meaningful experiences that help guests unwind during the rainy season. Whether it’s rejuvenating spa therapies, peaceful surroundings or curated indoor experiences, each destination offers travellers an opportunity to pause and recharge.

Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara

Nestled amidst the Sahyadri hills, Radisson Resort Hatgad Saputara offers a tranquil escape where guests can relax with restorative spa therapies, enjoy the region’s scenic beauty and indulge in recreational indoor activities designed for all age groups. The serene surroundings make it an ideal destination for a refreshing monsoon retreat.

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Radisson Hotel Kufri Shimla

{{^usCountry}} In the Himalayan foothills, Radisson Hotel Kufri Shimla combines crisp mountain air with wellness-focused experiences. Guests can unwind with rejuvenating spa treatments, enjoy panoramic views of the mist-covered hills and embrace the calm that the season naturally brings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Himalayan foothills, Radisson Hotel Kufri Shimla combines crisp mountain air with wellness-focused experiences. Guests can unwind with rejuvenating spa treatments, enjoy panoramic views of the mist-covered hills and embrace the calm that the season naturally brings. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Radisson Resort Goa Baga offers a different monsoon experience, where tropical surroundings, relaxing wellness offerings, indulgent spa therapies at Tattva Wellness Spa and thoughtfully designed leisure spaces encourage guests to slow down and recharge away from the bustle of everyday life.

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Radisson Resort Khopoli

Adding to these serene escapes are other standout RHG properties. Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Kumbhalgarh provides a royal touch with its luxurious spa facilities and majestic Aravalli views, perfect for deep relaxation. Radisson Resort Khopoli creates a peaceful hillside haven ideal for wellness seekers, with soothing treatments and indoor retreats that harmonise beautifully with the rainy season.

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This monsoon, Radisson Hotel Group makes it easy to turn the rains into a rejuvenating journey for the mind, body and soul.

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