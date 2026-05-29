Robots need clothes, too! Seoul runway sees humanoid models

At a fashion show in Seoul, the runway took on a futuristic edge as humanoid robots walked alongside human models in coordinated outfits. The showcase blended fashion and technology, presenting a vision of style that extends beyond the human body.

Humans and humanoids share the runway in Seoul. (Credits: Reuters)

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The presentation featured a mix of playful and experimental designs. Each human model and their shorter humanoid companion took turns to show off the clothes on the runway. The garments were specially designed to fit the robots’ mechanical frames, adapting traditional tailoring to non-human proportions.

One standout look included a fringed blue Western-inspired outfit, complete with a cowboy hat tailored for the robot counterpart. Another paired ensemble saw both human and machine dressed in metallic silver puffer jackets, evoking a retro, space-age aesthetic. Flowing dresses and exaggerated black trousers, reminiscent of 1970s rock silhouettes, added to the eclectic mix.

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{{^usCountry}} The event was organised by Galaxy Corporation, which described the showcase as an exploration of how humans and robots might share cultural spaces. The idea, according to the company, is that if robots are to become part of everyday life, they too may require individual expression, including clothing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event was organised by Galaxy Corporation, which described the showcase as an exploration of how humans and robots might share cultural spaces. The idea, according to the company, is that if robots are to become part of everyday life, they too may require individual expression, including clothing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The designs will eventually be released under a new label, MACH 33, with plans for a broader rollout later this year, reported AFP. The humanoid robots featured in the show are believed to be models developed by Unitree, known for producing relatively affordable robotic systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The designs will eventually be released under a new label, MACH 33, with plans for a broader rollout later this year, reported AFP. The humanoid robots featured in the show are believed to be models developed by Unitree, known for producing relatively affordable robotic systems. {{/usCountry}}

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