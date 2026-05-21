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Sri Lankan artist Shanaka Kulathunga’s Silent Stories opens in Delhi

The artist’s first solo in India brings 40 recent works exploring everyday life and shared human experiences.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 02:34 pm IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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As Delhi sweltered under relentless summer heat, the softly lit rooms of CCA Gallery at Bikaner House offered a welcome pause. At the VIP preview of Silent Stories, Sri Lankan artist Shanaka Kulathunga drew viewers into a world rooted in everyday life, seen through a more reflective lens.

Shanaka Kulathunga with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Ms, Mahishini Colonne. (Credits: HT/Raajessh Kashyap)

Spread across over 40 works in oils, acrylics and charcoal, Kulathunga’s debut solo in India moves between portraiture, rural landscapes and imagined worlds. A girl stands with her goats under an otherworldly sky; a dancer dissolves into peacocks; a lone figure holds the moon in an open palm. Talking about his style, Kulathunga said, "I am a philosophical and psychological being. There is some mental exercise that I have gone through. You can see them in some magical, mythical forms. But the basic theme is about humanity.”

Humanity in all its fragility and resilience runs through every canvas, whether it is a human figure or a landscape, the artist locates himself within it. “Everywhere I see myself - the struggle that I have, the problems and the situation that I face,” he added. The works were created between 2024 and 2026, making them recent and reflective of his current practice.

 
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Home / HTCity / Leisure / Sri Lankan artist Shanaka Kulathunga’s Silent Stories opens in Delhi
Home / HTCity / Leisure / Sri Lankan artist Shanaka Kulathunga’s Silent Stories opens in Delhi
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