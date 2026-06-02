The global rise of AI grandma

If AI animals can cry on cue and animated bananas can spin revenge arcs, it was only a matter of time before the internet found comfort in something closer to home. Say hello to the AI grandma, popping up on your feed with nuggets of traditional wisdom, from beauty fixes to everyday health tips. Speaking in gentle tones, these virtual grannies share daadi-naani nuskhes many of us have grown up hearing, making them feel instantly familiar.

These AI characters pop up on your feed with nuggets of traditional wisdom (AI Generated Image)

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What’s more, this isn’t just an Indian trend. AI grandmas are showing up across cultures — Indian, Chinese, Mexican, Japanese and Italian — each rooted in its own traditions but following a similar formula.

Here’s a look at some of the viral accounts in this space.

Shanti Vaidya (@shantivaidya.ayurveda)

With a steadily growing following of 74.9K, this AI grandma leans into Ayurveda as everyday, practical wisdom. Shanti Vaidya, it covers everything from kadhas and digestion fixes to hair oils and seasonal routines, while also branching into simple, relatable advice - like how to pick the best fruits at the grocery store or choosing the right tea for heart health, circulation, and blood sugar balance.

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{{^usCountry}} One of its most-watched videos, with 3.2 million views, shows how to pick the best grapes at a supermarket, turning a mundane act into informed ritual. Adira (@adirasrootsecrets) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of its most-watched videos, with 3.2 million views, shows how to pick the best grapes at a supermarket, turning a mundane act into informed ritual. Adira (@adirasrootsecrets) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Calling itself an Indian healer, this account operates in the clean beauty-meets-desi remedies space, with a smaller but engaged audience of 226K followers. It focuses on herbal haircare techniques rooted in ancient wisdom using ingredients like aloe vera, neem, ginger. The account also offers affordable, DIY solutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling itself an Indian healer, this account operates in the clean beauty-meets-desi remedies space, with a smaller but engaged audience of 226K followers. It focuses on herbal haircare techniques rooted in ancient wisdom using ingredients like aloe vera, neem, ginger. The account also offers affordable, DIY solutions. {{/usCountry}}

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With 13.3 million views, this is the account’s most-watched video. It opens with an exaggerated shot of the AI character cutting ginger on someone’s hair, and then shows how to use ginger for hair growth.

NatureNonna (@naturenonna)

With 335K followers, this account plays into the Italian nonna archetype. The content blends food, slow living, and longevity habits, often set in cozy kitchen environments. It romanticises the Mediterranean grandmother as a figure of wisdom and care, making the advice feel both indulgent and wholesome at the same time. The content ranges from weight loss to anti-ageing, all framed through traditional, home-style wisdom.

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Its most-watched video, with 708K views, focuses on a “Sardinia night practice” to reverse ageing. Set against an Italian vineyard backdrop, it recommends drinking golden turmeric milk before bed to calm the nervous system, along with tips like adding black pepper and using fresh turmeric root for better results.

Hua and Jin (@hua_jin123)

With a grandmother and granddaughter, this account has built a strong following around traditional Chinese wellness with 261K followers. Hua and Jin, both AI characters, centre their content on traditional Chinese wellness and home remedies.

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Their most-watched video, with 5.6 million views, uses a hooky warning - “don’t drink this or your family will think you’re on Ozempic” - before showing a simple concoction of cinnamon and salt mixed with boiling water. Their claim: this mix would help “disappear” your love handles.

Abuela Cassandra (@abuela.cassandra)

With 71.7K followers, this account leans into Latin American warmth, blending home remedies with soft, conversational life advice. The tone is intimate and direct, designed to feel like a one-on-one chat rather than instruction. Its most-watched video, with 726K views, promotes a daily mix of turmeric, lemon, and honey taken on an empty stomach for seven days, claiming it helps with intimate hygiene by reducing odour and irritation.

Grandma knows best… or does she?

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While some of the advice may hold value, not all of it does, and it’s best taken with a pinch of salt. Like much of AI-generated content, there’s often a layer of exaggeration or outright ragebait. These videos can say and show things a real influencer likely wouldn’t, relying on shock value to grab attention whether it’s exaggerated “before” bodies for weight loss, cutting ginger on someone’s head, or taping onions to feet. The format may feel familiar and comforting, but the playbook is still built for virality first.

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