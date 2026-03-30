This week’s horoscope is your sign to stop chasing and start receiving; here's what's in store for your sign

As March comes to a close, the cosmic mood shifts into something softer and more intentional. With Venus moving into Taurus on March 30, the pace of life slows down, inviting you to focus on comfort, stability and what truly feels good. Love, money and even daily routines take on a more grounded energy, encouraging you to value consistency over chaos. Adding to this, the Full Moon in Libra on April 1 brings relationships into sharp focus, pushing you to reassess balance, boundaries and emotional exchange. By the time the Moon moves into Scorpio later in the week, the tone deepens, urging honesty and release where needed. Horoscope today

Aries This week asks you to rethink your relationship with self-worth. Instead of chasing outcomes, focus on how you value yourself in everyday choices. Financial clarity may emerge, helping you make smarter, more grounded decisions. In relationships, the Full Moon highlights where you may be overgiving or holding back. Honest conversations can bring resolution, but only if you stay true to your needs. Balance independence with emotional openness to move forward with clarity.

Taurus With Venus in your sign, this is your moment to prioritise yourself. You may feel more confident, attractive and aligned with your desires. It’s a good time to invest in your appearance, comfort and personal goals. However, the Full Moon shifts attention to your routines and work-life balance. If you’ve been pushing too hard, this is your cue to slow down and recalibrate. Sustainable habits will matter more than quick wins.

Gemini The week begins on a reflective note, urging you to slow down and reconnect with your inner world. You may crave solitude or quieter moments to process emotions. As the week progresses, the Full Moon lights up your creative and romantic side. You could feel more expressive, open and ready to share your thoughts or feelings. Pay attention to whether your efforts are being reciprocated in love and creativity.

Cancer Your social life takes a positive turn, with opportunities to reconnect or build meaningful bonds. Support may come from unexpected places, reminding you that you don’t have to do everything alone. Midweek, focus shifts to your home and emotional foundation. The Full Moon may bring clarity around family matters or personal space. It’s a good time to redefine what comfort and stability mean to you.

Leo Career and public image come into focus as you step into a phase of steady growth. Recognition may come your way, but patience is key. Avoid rushing outcomes and instead focus on building something long-lasting. The Full Moon activates communication, bringing important conversations or decisions to the surface. Speak clearly and listen carefully—your words carry weight this week.

Virgo This week encourages you to expand your horizons. You may feel drawn to learning, travel or new experiences that shift your perspective. It’s a good time to invest in personal growth. Financially, the Full Moon brings clarity around your worth and spending patterns. You may realise where adjustments are needed to create better balance between what you give and receive.

Libra You’re entering a more introspective phase, especially in matters of trust and emotional depth. Relationships may feel more intense, pushing you to seek honesty and stability. The Full Moon in your sign is a personal reset, highlighting how you show up in your life and relationships. It’s time to let go of people-pleasing tendencies and prioritise your own needs.

Scorpio Partnerships take centre stage as you’re encouraged to embrace support and shared effort. You may notice a shift towards more stable and reliable connections. The Full Moon, however, asks you to turn inward and reflect on emotional patterns. Let go of what no longer serves you, even if it feels uncomfortable. Quiet clarity will guide your next steps.

Sagittarius Your daily routines and health come into focus, encouraging you to create systems that feel manageable and rewarding. Small changes can lead to big improvements over time. Socially, the Full Moon highlights your friendships and community. You may reassess who truly supports you and where your energy is best invested.

Capricorn This week brings a lighter, more creative energy into your life. You’re encouraged to embrace joy, romance and self-expression without overthinking it. Professionally, the Full Moon may bring a moment of recognition or a turning point. Evaluate whether your efforts are aligned with your long-term goals and make adjustments if needed.

Aquarius Home and emotional security become a priority. You may feel drawn to rest, reconnect with family or create a more comforting environment. The Full Moon expands your perspective, possibly through new ideas or opportunities. It’s a good time to think bigger and align your goals with your evolving sense of self.

Pisces Communication flows more smoothly this week, making it easier to express your thoughts and connect with others. Use this time to have meaningful conversations or share ideas you’ve been holding back. The Full Moon brings attention to deeper emotional and financial dynamics. Reflect on balance in what you give and receive, and make choices that feel empowering.

This week is about slowing down, finding balance and choosing what truly aligns because clarity often comes when you stop chasing and start listening.