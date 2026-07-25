UPI kardo: From mandir to baraat, there’s a QR code for everything in India

Ever since being introduced in 2016, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments have changed the way Indians pay. Recently, UPI hit a milestone with over 55 crore users onboarded across net banking platforms. Annual transaction volume expanded from just 2 crore transactions in FY 2016-17 to over 24,162 crore transactions in FY 2025-26, representing an almost 12,000‑fold surge in transaction volume, according to the Press Information Bureau.

India's digital payments revolution has reached some surprising corners (Instagram)

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While the numbers reflect the deep penetration of digital payments across the country, social media has often highlighted some of the quirkiest ways in which people have been using digital payments. It has been used in some of the least expected or unusual places, proving the power of India’s tinkering minds.

Next time when you’re asked ‘UPI kardo’, there’s a good chance that instead of your local mall or your regular restaurant, you might be standing in an unexpected place, and there would be a QR code waiting at the front.

The QR Baraat

India’s dholwalas have now made sure that no ‘chacha’, ‘fufa’, ‘taya’ has to scramble for notes in their wallets because now they’ve attached QR codes to their drums and won’t let you leave without the happy ‘chink’ of the money notification in their pockets.

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{{^usCountry}} Pawan from Shree Ram Wedding Band tells us, “It gets easier for people to give the Varna between dancing.” According to wedding planner Vidhi Shah from Twopeasinapod Wedding, “Dholwalas with QR codes are a frequent sight now, but still amuses the guests every time.” Temples {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawan from Shree Ram Wedding Band tells us, “It gets easier for people to give the Varna between dancing.” According to wedding planner Vidhi Shah from Twopeasinapod Wedding, “Dholwalas with QR codes are a frequent sight now, but still amuses the guests every time.” Temples {{/usCountry}}

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Who says that traditions can’t meet modern-day trends? Pandits have become very understanding of their Yajmans and their cash problems. Accepting dakshina via mobile transfers is an easy solution for them. For donations, some temples have also started using UPI payments. Surbhi Sharma, a 40-year-old who visits temples frequently, tells us, “QR codes at prasad counters and for donations have made things easy, because I rarely carry cash and having change at all times is hard.”

The QR code at wedding

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The shagun lifafas are unmissable at Indian weddings. But a viral video once showed the father of the bride wearing a QR code, seemingly for ‘cashless’ blessings instead of handling a loaded lifafa!

Street performers

Some street performers have also taken a silent turn towards asking for money in return for showcasing their talents, by having QR codes right in front.

(Written by Dhanvie Sharma)