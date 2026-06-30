WhatsApp lets users hide phone numbers with new username feature

Remember asking someone, “What’s your number?” That could soon become optional on WhatsApp. The messaging giant is rolling out usernames, allowing people to connect using a handle instead of sharing their phone number. While numbers will still be needed to create an account, chats can eventually begin with a username, marking one of the biggest changes to how people find each other on the app. The feature is currently opening up in phases, with users across the world beginning to reserve usernames ahead of its wider launch later this year. Those who don’t see the option yet may simply have to wait a little longer.

The username feature will gradually roll out for users (Credits: Shutterstock)

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The update has already sparked a rush online, with many users eager to claim their preferred handles before someone else does. Social media has been flooded with reactions, with some calling it “the best WhatsApp update ever” and others joking that it signals the end of awkward number-sharing.

Username 101

Pick a name between 3 and 35 characters

Use your existing Instagram or Facebook handle if available

No public directory means people must know your exact username

Add the optional username key for extra privacy

Don’t panic if you can’t access the feature yet — the rollout is gradual

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{{^usCountry}} (Written by Diya Agrawal) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Written by Diya Agrawal) {{/usCountry}}

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