Why Gillette Stadium has changed its name to 'Boston Stadium' for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Taking to Instagram to lean into the irony, Gillette’s official page posted a picture of their covered sign, writing, “At least we got to choose how we covered it,” while tagging the denim brand and adding, “they got us too.”
Gillette hilariously covered their own logo with what looked like shaving cream on the picture posted on Instagram.
FIFA’s strict “clean stadium” rules apply to the players as well. For instance, German sensation Jamal Musiala had to put tape over the logo of his personal Beats by Dre headphones just to walk into the stadium.