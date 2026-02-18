Year of the Horse 2026: Here are the main dos and don’ts for luck and prosperity this Lunar New Year

As the Lunar New Year gallops in, don't let the festivities distract you from the essential ‘Luck Logic’. In the world of Chinese zodiacs, the Horse represents fire and freedom, meaning your actions during the first few days of the New Year set the pace for the next twelve months. Here is a list of Chinese New Year Dos and Don'ts that you need to know.

The Year of the Horse is all about high energy, swift movements, and bold strides, but even the fastest stallion can stumble if it's not careful. As we welcome the Lunar New Year in the month of February (February 17), the air is thick with suspense — will this be the year you finally make all your dreams come true?

Don’t sweep away your savings First things first, put down that broom and step away from the dustpan. According to age-old wisdom, sweeping your floors or even taking out the trash in the first 15 days of the New Year period is a massive mistake because you are essentially sweeping all your incoming wealth right out the front door.

Do wear your luckiest red When it comes to your wardrobe, think bright, bold, and unapologetically red. Red is the ultimate power colour in Lunar New Year traditions, acting as a shield against bad spirits and a magnet for those coveted red envelopes filled with cash. The colours of mourning, black and white, must be avoided.

Don't cut or wash your hair You might want to skip the hair salon and keep the scissors tucked away during the initial celebrations. Cutting anything, be it your hair or even a piece of thread, is seen as “cutting” your connection to good fortune or shortening your luck for the year. That’s also why many avoid washing their hair on the first day of the new year; it’s believed doing so could wash away the good fortune the year may bring.

Do serve a whole fish Your festive spread should be as thoughtfully put together as your outfit. Serving a whole fish isn’t just tradition — it’s a symbol of prosperity and success. Just remember to leave the head and tail intact to symbolise a good beginning and a successful end to your year.

Do exchange oranges and red envelopes The Horse is an animal that thrives on social connection, so staying cooped up is a missed opportunity. Make it a point to visit elders. Gifting oranges or tangerines is a must-do, as their golden colour and round shape represent fullness and wealth.

Don’t start the year with a sob story Now this is one rule that's not specific to those who celebrate the Lunar New Year. Keep the vibes immaculate by avoiding any arguments, harsh words, or crying spells. The energy you project on the first day is believed to be the blueprint for your entire year. If you start with a frown, the Horse might just kick you with a year of drama.