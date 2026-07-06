Zohran Mamdani, Vera Wang and more celebrate America's 250th Independence Day

America's 250th Independence Day was marked with patriotic celebrations across the country, and several celebrities offered fans a glimpse into how they spent the holiday.

(L-R) NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, fashion designer Vera Wang

From New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's tribute at the Statue of Liberty and Vera Wang's festive look in Paris to Priyanka Chopra's backstage moments with Nick Jonas, Khloé Kardashian's family party and Post Malone's birthday celebration, here's a look at how familiar faces embraced the Fourth of July.

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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked the occasion with a photograph in front of the iconic Statue of Liberty.

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{{^usCountry}} Fashion designer Vera Wang, missed “home a bit” as she joined the celebrations from Paris in a patriotic headband, scarf and mini American flags. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fashion designer Vera Wang, missed “home a bit” as she joined the celebrations from Paris in a patriotic headband, scarf and mini American flags. {{/usCountry}}

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As husband singer Nick Jonas performed in Nashville, actor Priyanka Chopra shared backstage moments and wished America a happy birthday.

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Celebrating both his birthday and the Fourth of July, rapper Post Malone shared a photo of himself with the American flag covering his head.

Socialite Khloé Kardashian celebrated Independence Day with her children and friends by hosting a themed garden party complete with festive red, white and blue décor.

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